ISS launches workplace virus disinfection cleaning service to meet demand

‘Is it safe?’ millions of office workers ask, as they prepare to re-enter workplaces worldwide. The corona pandemic has increased demand for hygienic workplaces, says global workplace experience and facility management company ISS, after launching a new disinfection and hygiene solution, Pure Space.

‘Pure Space’ – a new solution offering disinfection, cleaning of workplaces that is focused on hygiene and well-being of employees, and validation of the outcome of the disinfection process.

The product works by analysing all traffic and touchpoints, identifying high-touch surfaces and tailoring the hygiene plan to the environment. That includes using the right cleaning products to ensure that high-touch areas remain safe for hours after they have been disinfected.

Pure Space uses ATP technology to scientifically measure the outcome of cleaning. ATP stands for Adenosine triphosphate, a molecule found only in and around living cells, and can therefore be used to measure the concentration of microorganisms and the level of hygiene. This factual, evidence-based method helps dispel any doubts that an area is clean and ready for working.

The procedure is an add-on to daily office cleaning services and breaks the chain of infection between people. It maximises hygiene and effectively removes all microorganisms that are typical sources of cross-infection. The cleaning focuses on high-touch surfaces – areas that human hands touch often.

“ISS has a responsibility to help society break the chain of infection. To do that, we have developed Pure Space with our scientific knowledge of large-scale cleaning, disinfection and workplace experience. We have developed the product within a few weeks utilising our experts from all over the world. ISS and our people are dedicated to make our customers’ employees reconnect with the places they work in, in the aftermath of the corona pandemic,” says ISS Group COO, Troels Bjerg.

All ISS cleaning professionals working with Pure Space are fully trained and certified. Pure Space is effective as it implements proven methods to eliminate all sources of infection on surfaces and has been verified by third party verifier, Norske Veritas.

Research indicates that a virus applied to a high-contact surface, such as a doorknob or a tabletop, can infect 40-60 per cent of the people in a workplace within two to four hours.

“We’ve taken inspiration from the years of experience we have of working in clean room environments, hospitals and healthcare organizations with zero tolerance of any breaches in hygiene and disinfection protocols. With Pure Space, we are taking our knowledge and methods of fulfilling those requirements and transferring them to the office environment,” adds Bjerg.

Aksh Rohatgi, CEO, ISS Facility Services India, agrees, “Pure Space is a fantastic product that provides much needed reassurance, enabling the people to feel relaxed and achieve their purpose within a hygienic environment. The entire process, combined with right individual behaviour, will have a powerful impact on curbing contamination and also provides accurate testing and monitoring of results for real-time feedback on cleaning efficacy. I want my office to be a Pure Space.”

ISS Facility Services India is a leading workplace experience and Facility Management (FM) company, headquartered in Mumbai and is a subsidiary of ISS A/S, Denmark.