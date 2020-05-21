International Tea Day: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf pre launches “Heroes At Heart” Coffee & Tea blends online

Read Article

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf brand, one of the world’s leading roasters and retailers of specialty coffee and tea, is once again honouring first responders in the US with its limited edition “Heroes at Heart” Coffee and Tea Blends.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf brand is pre-launching “Heroes at Heart” Coffee & Tea Blends online beginning May 20. One dollar of each sale benefits organisations including the American Nurses Foundation’s Coronavirus Response Fund, which primarily provides direct financial support and mental health resources for all nurses, as well as California Fire Foundation, California Peace Officers’ Memorial Foundation and the 100 Club of Arizona.

Part of the company’s evergreen Caring Cup initiatives, “Heroes at Heart” Coffee and Tea Blends will be available for purchase online at www.Coffeebean.com/HeroesAtHeart and will be rolling out in stores later in June. Debut “Heroes at Heart” mugs will also be available online for US$ 11.95 with one dollar from each purchase donated to the first responder charities.

The popular “Heroes at Heart” coffee blend is a dark & distinctive medium roast with roasted nut aroma notes, dried fruit flavour, and a semi-sweet chocolate finish using beans from the Cerrado region of Brazil. The unique, refreshing tea blend features green tea leaves grown in the northern most point of the province of Jeolla-Namdo, South Korea from a family owned garden established in 1951. The special tea leaves are then blended with peppermint leaf, cornflower and other flavours for a sweet summer profile to be enjoyed hot or iced.

In response to Covid-19, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf brand has also been showing appreciation to all of the hospital workers and medical personnel. The company is delivering free coffee and pastries to those on the front lines at local hospitals in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and Arizona. In addition, first responders and frontline healthcare workers will continue to receive $1 off discount on their beverage, something they enjoy every day, year-round at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf stores as a thank you for their commitment to the community.

Darrin Kellaris, vice president of marketing, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf brand said, “In 2019, Heroes at Heart Coffee and Tea Blends generated over US$ 65,000 for charity partners, and thousands of pounds of coffee and tea were donated to first responder locations in The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf communities. With the emergence of Covid-19, now more than ever, we want to show appreciation for the nurses, firefighters and peace officers who keep us safe. We are proud to do our part to give back to the community