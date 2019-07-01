International celebrities call out to the world to visit Sri Lanka again

From its sun-kissed golden beaches, colourful cultural festivals to an abundance of natural and historical sites alongside an incredible offering of mouth-watering treats and delicacies, Sri Lanka has served as the ultimate tropical getaway for decades, offering travellers vibrancy, diversity and unwavering warmth and hospitality. Following recent events that have affected so many lives and threatened the tourism industry at large, many international celebrities who were hosted by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the past, have shared their love and support for the island in a heart-warming video that calls out to travellers to continue visiting the island.

Projecting a positive outlook and radiating feel-good vibes about the country, the video by Cinnamon in collaboration with Sri Lanka Tourism Board as part of the ‘Love Sri Lanka’ campaign, the footage depicts how people and countries around the world showed their solidarity towards Sri Lanka. By lighting up prominent landmarks from the Sydney Opera House, to the Eiffel Tower in France, to the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, to the GBK Footbridge in Jakarta, to the Central Station in the Netherlands, these countries sent a powerful show of support to the island nation. The video ends with messages from several high-profile celebrities who were hosted by Cinnamon, as they share what they love about Sri Lanka, and urge travellers, to keep discovering and exploring the island and all that it has to offer.

In the video, celebrated English food writer and TV personality, Nigella Lawson said, “I can’t say how much my heart goes out to all. I think quite fondly of my time in Sri Lanka last year, the wildlife, the landscapes, and the food. I can’t wait to go back.”

“I have a special place in my heart for Sri Lanka. It is one of the most beautiful places on earth, and what makes it beautiful is the incredible, amazing and wonderful people that live in Sri Lanka. I have many great memories at Cinnamon Grand and as a resilient team you will bounce back,” voiced George Calombaris, the famed Australian Chef and restaurateur.

Fashion photographer and TV personality Nigel Barker added, “It’s just not because I’m part Sri Lankan that I adore the country. I visited there recently with my family and we had the most incredible time because the people are so beautiful and charming and so hospitable. I know that the people of Sri Lanka are so resilient and if there is one thing I ask of everybody, it to truly love Sri Lanka.”

World-famous musician, singer, and DJ, Shaggy added, “Sri Lanka always had a good audience. Being a country with a rich culture and heritage, it’s fantastic to have that kind of energy.”

Magicians and illusionists Thommy Then and Amelie Van Tass mentioned, “We love nature and we love the people and that is the reason why we hope we can come back soon. We are thinking about you, Sri Lanka. Thank you so much for having The Clairvoyants Live in Colombo, see you soon!”

“I’m sending you to love and vibes, I know you need it right now. You are not alone in this struggle, we are together. I was with you last August, had an amazing trip there staying at the Cinnamon Grand. You treated us so graciously. Chin up Sri Lanka,” said Joaquin Quino McWhinney of Big Mountain.

Locals and foreigners alike, responded to the video, thanking all those who have faith in the country, simultaneously encouraging people to visit again.

Dale Mahon shared on Facebook commenting “Keep on coming and if you haven’t been before, book it up!”. Lucille Diaz shared, “To love or not to love is never a question when you visit Sri Lanka” while Dharaka Weerasinghe commented on Facebook “Love Sri Lanka. Visit Sri Lanka”