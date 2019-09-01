IntelliStay Hotels launches 96-key Mango Suites SELECT in Navi Mumbai

IntelliStay Hotels (IHPL) in association with Sterling F&B and Hospitality (SFBH) launched the upper mid-scale hotel brand Mango Suites SELECT, in Millennium Business Park Mahape, Navi Mumbai.

“Mango Suites SELECT is an ‘upper mid-scale’ ‘long stay’ brand of IHPL. The launch of this property marks a significant milestone since it’s the first Mango Suites SELECT. Here, the guests can expect the luxury and comfort of a 4-star hotel while also offering a fresh new option for long stays” said Prashanth Aroor, CEO, IHPL. He further added, “Our guests here will definitely be more comfortable than a conventional hotel. In Sterling FBH, we have found a partner who share our vision and values and executed the project elegantly”

Located in a hub of commercial activity at the popular business destination of Millennium Business Park, Mahape, the property boasts extensive conference and business facilities with a catering kitchen for large events and food delivery.

The modern and spacious rooms offer green views and a wide-ranging list of services. These rooms at Mango Suites SELECT feature TV sets with premium programming, the plush Mango king-size beds, cosy sofa corner, free Wi-Fi, complimentary breakfast, in-room mini bar, and an assortment of premium coffees and teas. Along with this, visitors will have access to a range of exclusive wellness and lifestyle amenities, including a large fully-functional gym, sauna, steam and treatment rooms for stress relief. The large fun zone provides for entertainment.

The hotel features two food and beverage outlets, MoXa Bistro and Xtra Grab & Go Café. With a menu boasting of Indian and global cuisines, a well-stocked bar list, the restaurant and café can accommodate 80 guests. Here, you can expect a lot of authentic local food with a focus on fun and flavours, served in a space adorned by rustic light fixture and intimate dining tables. Furthermore, the property also has a community kitchen on each floor where the guests can whip up their own comfort food.

With the launch of this hotel, and other launches in September such as I-Stay Hotels in Hitech City, Hyderabad, Mango Hotels Q in Udaipur and Mango Hotels SELECT, Dwarka, the count of hotels by

IHPL will cross 25 operational hotels, and 25 more hotels are under development across India. About 15 of these hotels are scheduled to be opened by March 2020 for a targeted total 40 operating hotels by the end of the FY with 2000+ keys.

IHPL aims to continue consolidating market presence of its strong brand portfolio with exceptional personalized services to the guests. Moreover, its innovative offerings in the form of advance purchase offers and last-minute deals would help boost occupancy and value to consumers.

Girish Rodiyal, GM Mango Suites SELECT, added, “Whether our guests are leisure or business travelers, we are confident that the Mango Suites SELECT property will exceed their expectations and offer them with comfortable and functional amenities while they are away from home.”

Sterling F&B and Hospitality are expanding their hotel portfolio by launching Mango Suites SELECT in Navi Mumbai. This is the first of 5 planned hotels with IHPL. Speaking on the occasion, Avneesh Sabherwal of Sterling F&B and Hospitality, said, “We have witnessed IHPL grow in the last 5 years into a leader in their space and now we have come together to give our visitors a joyful experience that is second to none. We’re excited since we have found the perfect location as a quick getaway for people staying near MBP, Mahape, Turbe, Kopar Khairane, Vashi and other parts of Mumbai. With our 30 years of experience in real estate and projects, and IHPL’s scientific management, we have all the elements needed for a long-term association.”