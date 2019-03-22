Institutional market is a major business generator for French specialty patisserie brand Cocoamaya: Deeksha Shetty, co-founder, Cocoamaya

Although, Deeksha Shetty pursued her education in a vertical that had nothing to do with baking, her three-decade-old family business in hospitality and deeply rooted liking for baking made her steer to taking it as her mainstream career, which gradually led her to co-found the French specialty patisserie brand Cocoamaya in 2017.

Speaking about her leaning towards baking, Shetty said she has always been helping her parents at the restaurant and had a liking for baking since her childhood for which she started her preparing home baked products, “but there were many homemakers in the next door who did the same, which made me realise I am not doing anything unique here.”

She then went to pursue a pastry diploma course in Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, during which she explored and learned in depth about the French pastries and bakery products.

“I was exploring Paris back then and learning their cultures and desserts there, following which I joined our family business to learn more about the business. That is when I got the idea of starting Cocoamaya,” said Shetty.

Speaking about the challenges faced to bring the French touch to her desserts and bakery products here in Mumbai, Shetty said, “The quality of ingredients that are found in Paris is not the same found here in Mumbai, which was a major challenge, hence it was a cumbersome process and a time-consuming one to source that kind of ingredients. Also, the temperature in Paris is very different from that in Mumbai, which directly affects both preparations as well as the shelf life of French pastries. We had an initial struggle, but with constant R&D; a lot of alteration in recipes, and sourcing some of our ingredients directly from Paris, Cocoamaya was all set to flag off.”

Being a centralised kitchen, Mumbai-based Cocoamaya makes a range of breads and pastries that are supplied to a lot of hotels in the vicinity and also a couple of QSRs which need customised products, said Shetty. “There are QSRs and restaurants in Powai like El Rancho and Pick Pocket, for whom we make the bread pockets customised according to their needs. Institutional business holds a major share for Cocoamaya standing at 70 per cent of the total revenue generated by the patisserie brand. And, we are looking forward to expanding further in this space,” she added.

Talking on the difference between French desserts and other desserts, Shetty said French desserts have a lot of layers and textures to them. “One will get a texture of glaze, crunch, cake, and many more in French pastries which is not evident in other desserts. Also, Framboise et Fruit De La Passion is an amalgamation of cheesecake, raspberry compote, and passion fruit curd and is something uniquely found only in France and in Cocoamaya in India,” she added.

Speaking about the pricing of the products at the patisserie brand, Shetty said, “We have kept it slightly on the higher side because we use high-quality ingredients in our products which are sourced from the destination of our pastries itself.”