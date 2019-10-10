Infuse Spa opens at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Having gained ground as the newest luxe address in the Garden City, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy ONE is now opening doors to its luxury wellness getaway, Infuse Spa. Aesthetically located behind the veil of a cascading waterbody, Infuse Spa, is an uplifting hideaway for modern and holistic wellness solutions. The design element incorporates lightly coloured, textured walls and recurring arches that lend a luxuriously fluid look and feel, giving guests the feeling of walking through a waterway. With 7 treatment rooms – including 1 Couple’s Room in which to relax with a friend or partner, Infuse Spa offers a true escape from the city’s hustle and bustle

“All our treatments have been designed keeping in mind the various needs of our global travellers with a local slant. Infuse Spa has some wonderful treatments crafted in-house that have a true local touch to them. We celebrate the fact that we are close to the lush coffee plantations in Coorg and have taken the antioxidant properties of coffee to tailor-make a signature treatment. Our treatment called Flower at Four Seasons is a tribute to the Garden City that Bengaluru is known as,” said spa manager, Minu Budhathoki.

Treatments at Infuse Spa range from a bouquet of wellness options, whether it is designed to de-stress or refresh the body, mind and soul.

In terms of products, Infuse Spa highlights Gemology, the first mineral cosmetic skincare line founded by Chrystelle Lanoy from France. Gemology attributes beauty and skin care to gem extracts skillfully combined with plants extracts for a proven efficiency.

Apart from this world class product line, there is a repertoire of special treatments curated in-house.