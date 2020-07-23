Infor turns high touch into high tech with new contactless applications for hospitality

Read Article

Infor helps leading hoteliers implement safer business protocols for guests and staff

Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialised by industry, today announced a fully contactless suite of applications for the hospitality industry, specifically designed for hotels and resorts, casinos and gaming, restaurants and food services, and event sales and table reservations. With guest and hotel staff safety in mind, Infor Hospitality Cloud Solutions are designed to address hotel operational needs for social distancing and contactless processes – including mobile check-in/check-out, digital keys, and the ability to order room service via one’s own device.

Dorothy Creamer, IDC senior research analyst for hospitality & travel digital transformation strategies, said, “Guests are seeking frictionless options that will allow them to circumvent long lines or crowded lobbies, preferring self-service options along each step of their journey. High-touch surfaces in guestrooms will be eliminated or limited for both guest and staff safety. Enabling guests to use their own devices whenever possible will be paramount to instilling confidence in guests and ultimately winning consumer loyalty. This will require hotel systems to be flexible and secure enough to support a variety of these service options while ensuring both guest and business data are protected.”

Specifically, Infor Hospitality Management Solution (HMS), Infor HMS Online Check In, Infor HMS Online Check Out, and Infor POS Order Now have been added to the Infor Hospitality Cloud Solution Suite to deliver convenience, clarity, and care with every stay. New to the suite, web-based tools empower guests to manage their check-in and check-out experiences according to preference — often en route and on their phones, allowing minimal contact with hotel staff.

Accessible in real time, this tool helps hoteliers keep pace with the busy lives and schedules of the modern guest and helps deliver a tailored, seamless and contactless guest self-service check-in and check-out experience, delivering a welcoming experience every time. In addition, Infor’s restaurant technology (Infor Point of Sale) has been enhanced with the Self- Service Order Now solution to online food ordering. Guests can order food online on their smart device in the comfort of their hotel room or in a restaurant facility without having to interact with staff keeping social-distancing norms. Lastly, Infor’s Table Reservations solutions allow establishments to book tables for diners and other resources requiring social distancing, such as gym space, bowling alleys and equipment.

With Infor HMS, hoteliers have the ability to reduce social contact for staff. Managing new sanitation protocols is easily done with Infor’s mobile housekeeping app, and staff can work on their own devices without the need for contact with others. They can also maintain social distance during the check-in/check-out process as guests are empowered to use the web-based Infor Guest Self-Service solutions for online check in/check out on their personal mobile device – minimising interaction with hotel staff at the front desk. On the flip side, users can also reduce social contact for guests and create a paperless guest experience for check in and check out. Guests can use their mobile devices to update their arrival time on-the-go or select a room so the front desk can prepare for their arrival. Payments can be completed via wallet-based payment solutions supported by credit card processing solutions for a completely touch-free experience. Upon departure, check-out can be done touch-free as guests view their folio charges and check out using their personal devices.

Further, Infor Hospitality Cloud Solution gives users access to the solution via a secure browser or a mobile platform from anywhere in a safe and secure manner. Infor Hospitality Cloud Solution empowers a mobile workforce with extensive mobile capabilities for hotel operations property management, sales & catering management, restaurant management, table reservations, and revenue management, all of which are especially important as many teams continue to work remotely. Infor Hospitality Cloud Solution is a true cloud solution and works straight from a browser, giving hoteliers access to their data from almost anywhere, location independent.

“Speed is critical right now. Hotels, resorts, and gaming organizations need to move faster than ever – which is where the cloud plays an integral role. In this era of essential change, organisations need to lean on modern technology to implement new strategies and processes as quickly as possible. We’ve heavily invested in our Hospitality suite to ensure our customers are at the forefront of change as they welcome back guests, maintain the highest safety standards with employees, and turn high touch into high tech,” said Jason Floyd, senior vice president and general manager, Infor Hospitality.