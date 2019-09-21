Industry Stalwarts laud GoI’s decision on rationalising GST on room tariff

Coming as a relief to the tourism and hospitality industry in India, Finance Minister NIrmala Sitharaman said that the GST council has decided to tax hotels with room tariff of Rs 7,500 and above at 18 per cent instead of the earlier 28 per cent. Hotels with tariffs in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,500 will have to pay GST at a rate of 12 per cent. And, hotels with tariffs below Rs 1,000 have been exempted from paying taxes under the GST regime.

Reacting to the positive decision by the Government of India, the industry stalwarts lauded the move.

Nakul Anand, Chairman – FAITH and Executive Director, ITC expressed, “The news on GST rationalisation comes as a big shot in the arm for the Tourism industry. All ten member bodies of FAITH have worked tirelessly towards this endeavor and on behalf of FAITH, we would like to thank the Government for making this happen. This adds great spurt and momentum to the Hospitality industry and creates a positive sentiment that ensures more vigour and strength to Destination India.”

“This is a welcome step; any move that helps travelers gain more out of their dispensable budget, luring them to travel more. Moreover, this would also help the industry receive the traction that was not evident since the past few months. This will certainly boost the average occupancy of hotels, helping them rationalize the annual numbers. Additionally, it will also help us propel our value proposition at a competitive price point that we are operating in,” said Sarbendra Sarkar, MD & founder, Cygnett Hotels & Resorts.

Madhavan Menon, Chairman & Managing Director of Thomas Cook (India), voiced, “We truly welcome the announcement of the Finance Minister on the government’s planned amendments in the Income-tax Act. This move will certainly see infusion of positive sentiment in the industry at large, more so in the current environment. With the overarching intent of catalysing growth and investment, we anticipate positive impact for the Travel & Tourism sector, and with it a boost to our Corporate and MICE travel segments as well. The reduced corporate tax makes it one of the lowest in Asia and brings with it much desired impetus to investments in the country, also a boost to demand-consumption and hence augurs well as an overall economic stimulus. The multiplier impact to employment generation is equally significant. Additionally, the much-anticipated reduction in GST for the hospitality industry is a shot in the arm for the sector in creating a competitive playing field versus destinations in the Asian region and hence cascading positive impact to Inbound, domestic, business travel and MICE segments.”