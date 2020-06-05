Industry professionals to share insights on hospitality careers in Edu Webinar on June 10

Read Article

With the MHA relaxing some pressure off the burdened hospitality industry by letting them operate post June 8 in a phased manner following the stringent 2-month-long nationwide lockdown, hospitality students and industry professionals still remain sceptical about their future in the industry. To alleviate their concerns regarding their career, Industry professionals from various functional roles will share insights on the current scenario and will then guide the students on the skills needed to excel in their careers. The experts will be speaking at the first-of-its-kind Les Roches of Switzerland powered Edu Webinar organised by Express Food & Hospitality in association with the Indian Hotel Management Institutes, under the aegis of Government of India.

The esteemed speakers include Chef Abhijit Saha, Co-founder & Director, Avant Garde Hospitality; Sachin Maheshwari, GM, Grand Mercure Bangalore at Gopalan Mall, Accor; Chef Rohit Sangwan, Executive Chef, Taj Lands End, Mumbai; Nishant Saxena, Jt Secretary, Professional Housekeepers Association (PHA), and Xenia Lam, F&B Manager, Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa.

Chef Abhijit Saha has created and operated award-winning and critically acclaimed restaurants such as Caperberry & Fava in Bengaluru and Saha in Singapore. The coach and mentor of Team India for Bocuse d’Or Asia-Pacific 2018, guest judge of MasterChef India, Saha hones three decades of national and international experience as a Chef, Restaurateur and Consultant.

Sachin Maheshwari is a seasoned hotelier with extensive experience in operations and F&B. Maheshwari started his journey with Accor in 2016 and led the pre-opening of the first Novotel in Kerala. Prior to joining Accor, he has worked with Taj Hotels and Resorts for over 14 years across multiple disciplines, including front office, F&B and sales.

With over 19 years in the hospitality industry, Nishant Saxena has worked as Executive Housekeeper & Spa Manager with brands like The Leela, Taj, Swissotel, Royal Orchid, Starwood Hotels, and Movenpick Hotels. He is currently working as the corporate manager with the upcoming chain of hotels – Sripada Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Lam began her career with the Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) in 2011 as a management trainee. As a part of the training programme she received operational and administrative assignments in Delhi, Kolkata and Jaipur. In 2012, Giardino – the Italian Specialty Restaurant at Jai Mahal Palace, Jaipur while under Lam’s management, was awarded ‘The Best Italian Restaurant in Jaipur’.

Earlier creating magic in the kitchens at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, Chef Rohit Sangwan has over 16 years of experience across different IHCL hotels including Taj Palace, New Delhi and Taj Mahal, New Delhi. With extensive experience in banquets, bakery and patisserie, and other kitchen segments, he has trained at School Ritz-Escoffier, Paris and L’Ecole Lenôtre, Paris and most recently with Alain Ducasse.

“The Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path” Edu Webinar will include two sessions of advice from Academicians and Industry professionals to guide the students on the future changes in hospitality education and career prospects. Each session will conclude with a Q&A round.

The Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path Edu Webinar is Free and open to students and industry professionals who can register by visiting the link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1879406627550189326