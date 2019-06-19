Indore Marriott Hotel organises Kashmiri food festival ‘Daawat-e-Wazwan’

Known for giving the city authentic and flavorsome food festivals, Indore Marriott Hotel brings a food festival inspired by the beautiful Kashmir valley. Indore Marriott Hotel is hosting an authentic traditional Kashmiri food festival ‘Daawat-e-Wazwan’ at its all day dining restaurant, Indore Kitchen from June 14 to June 23 2019 from 6:30 pm to 11:30 pm.

Served as a traditional Kashmiri feast, Wazwan is a multi-course meal and a savoury that is relished widely. It has a simple meaning in the Kashmiri language – Waz – “cook” and Wan means “shop” and the food preparations are considered as an art. The Kashmiri spread includes a wide array of Kashmiri dishes and will be specially curated by renowned Wazwan chef from Kashmir, Chef Abdul Hameed.

Chef Abdul Hameed is well known for preparing authentic Kashmiri cuisines and has flown into the city to stir up the palate of Indore Marriott’s guests. The food festival ‘Daawat-e-Wazwan’ will have some finest dishes that will be served throughout the meal and during the festival, especially; a theme based welcome drink on arrival and Kashmiri Kahwa.

Speaking about the food festival, Devesh Rawat, GM, Indore Marriott Hotel said, “In a country like India, where culture defines diversity, connecting with each other through food is indeed a celebration. Indore is well known for its food diversity; hence, it is also accepted food from those regions, which are famous for its own method and preparation. Preparing the Kashmiri meal demands a lot of dedication and passion. The food festival will ensure that the dishes are rich in terms of the constituent elements that forms the core of a dish.”

He further added, “The guests would savour the most innovative and exquisite dishes from India’s paradise in this food festival. The food is absolutely rich in taste and exotic in flavour. Kashmiri cuisine has become a popular choice among food lovers. Though, Kashmiri food is preferred mainly for its non-vegetarian dishes; however, there are some really mouth-watering vegetarian dishes too, which will be relished by all.”

The food festival is being conducted with an aim to provide guests with some appetising and authentic Kashmiri delicacies in a buffet spread. The traditional Kashmiri non-vegetarian signature dishes will include Rista (meatballs in a fiery red gravy), Lahabi kabab or Moachi kabab (flattened mutton kababs cooked in yogurt), Waza kokur (two halves or two full chicken cooked whole), Daeni phoul (mutton dish), Doudha ras (mutton cooked in sweet milk gravy), Rogan josh (tender lamb cooked with Kashmiri spices), Tabak maaz (ribs of lamb simmered in yogurt till tender, then fried), Daniwal korma (mutton curry with coriander), Waza palak (green spinach cooked with small mutton balls known as paliki riste), Aab gosh (lamb cooked in milk curry), Marchwangan korma (an extremely spicy lamb dish), Kabab (minced meat roasted on skewers over hot coals), Gushtaba (a velvety textured meatball in white yogurt gravy), Yakh’n (delicately spiced yogurt curry) and much more.

For the vegetarian palate, one can binge on dishes like Ruwangan chhaman (cheese squares with tomato gravy), Dum aelva (potatoes cooked in yogurt gravy), Dum aloo, Gand Aanchaar (Cut Onions are mixed with Chilli salt Yogurt with some spices), Muji chetin or Mooli akhrot chutney (a sharp radish and walnut chutney). For dessert, the traditional and flavourful Phirni will lure your taste buds and end a complete feast.