Indonesia gets its second Raffles Hotel

Read Article

Raffles Bali will be the first Raffles to launch the brand’s new wellbeing programme, Emotional Wellbeing by Raffles

Raffles Hotels & Resorts has announced its 15th Raffles Hotel in the world, with the launch of the lavish Raffles Bali, which offers unparalleled views over the Indian Ocean and the famous Jimbaran Bay sunsets. With just 32 private pool villas, Raffles Bali epitomises distinguished charm for well-travelled connoisseurs seeking elegant spaces, privacy and cultural discovery.

The private limousine transfer from Ngurah Rai International Airport to the luxurious Balinese resort takes less than half an hour; yet despite its brevity, the journey has the power to transport you from one world to another. As the crowded streets of Jimbaran give way to sun-spangled gardens, a sense of tranquility descends. The winding road takes you deep into the heart of nature, to a hidden corner of the island that is steeped in local legend and defined by beliefs and customs that have remained unchanged for hundreds of years.

“Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or an intimate oasis of emotional wellbeing, Raffles Bali offers unparalleled panoramic ocean views and captivating sunsets from every villa. “Our beachfront resort is surrounded by lush tropical gardens, providing utmost relaxation due to its generosity of space,” said Katya Herting, general manager, Raffles Bali.

From each of the exquisite Pool Villas – the largest and most private in Jimbaran – abundant sunlight streams in through the patio doors to gleam off rich hardwood floors. The soft batik tapestry hanging behind the king bed is a tribute to the skill of Bali’s local craftsmen, while rustic rattan furniture complements sweeping views of the private garden and the ocean beyond. All villas include indoor and outdoor showers, yoga mats and bespoke beach accessories, in addition to an indulgent soaking tub.

Located at the resort’s highest point, Rumari restaurant is caressed by cooling breezes, which carry the tantalising scent of Balinese cooking from the kitchen, unveiling a culinary journey on a sunset terrace overlooking the ocean. Loloan Beach Bar and Grill is located on the resort’s secluded beach, overlooking a 25-metre infinity pool. Enjoy a sumptuous seafood feast beneath the shade of the Balinese-style ceilings.

For unforgettable romance, elegant and intimate dining experiences can be arranged at The Secret Cave, illuminated with flickering torches and candlelight, or at the Purnama Honeymoon Bale, built on the rocks at the edge of the resort’s ocean front.

Connoisseurs will also enjoy the brand’s iconic Writers Bar and the adjoining Library, a relaxing haven to savour classic or whimsically spiced cocktails, a glass of Champagne, or an after-dinner digestif. Set in the heart of the resort, this intimate bar brings the Raffles heritage to Bali, with the bespoke Raffles Bali Sling, especially curated by an expert mixologist.

With an extensive and genuine knowledge of the island, the Raffles Wellbeing Butlers will give an insider’s perspective on local customs. They can also arrange unique cultural experiences, from temple dance ceremonies to traditional cooking classes. .

Raffles Spa has two treatment suites, with their own soaking tub and sliding doors that lead to a hill-view terrace or experience our remote hillside treatment suite, The Sanctuary, hidden in nature.

Michael Issenberg, chairman & CEO Accor Asia Pacific said, “We are delighted to introduce our most iconic hotel brand to the beautiful island of Bali. The highly-anticipated Raffles Bali will be the brand’s second hotel in Indonesia, joining the stunning Raffles Jakarta, and is set to become a special retreat for guests to feel pampered, through meaningful experiences and service that is both gracious and intuitive.”

Today, the Raffles brand continues to set the standard for luxury hospitality with a carefully curated list of distinguished addresses in leading markets around the world. Raffles Bali will be the first Raffles to launch the brand’s new wellbeing programme, Emotional Wellbeing by Raffles, which is based on the understanding that true luxury is not about what you own, but what you feel.

“Indulge in our Bespoke Opening Offer of two nights’ stay at our private pool villa, inclusive of return limousine transfer, daily a la carte breakfast as well as selections of Wellbeing and Cultural Experiences. Starting from USD $2,660++ for three days and two nights.”