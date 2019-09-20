India’s second Ritz-Carlton branded hotel to open in Pune in October 2019

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, part of Marriott International, recently announced that the Ritz-Carlton, Pune is primed to open in October 2019. One of the country’s most anticipated hotel openings, The Ritz-Carlton, Pune will deliver personalized service, timeless design and immersive experiences. Owned by Panchshil Corporate Park, the hotel’s unique location at the downtown precinct and adjacent to the prestigious Poona Club Golf Course, will create a business and lifestyle destination for the city. The hotel will elevate luxury by connecting guests to the destination’s rich way of life through a contemporary take on local culture, history and cuisine. The Ritz-Carlton, Pune will offer an inspiring juxtaposition of classic grandeur and modern sophistication with its 198 guest rooms, including 35 elegant suites, with stunning views of the Golf Course, iconic art prints and Asprey amenities in the heart of the downtown business district. A distinctive proposition of the brand’s offering lies in its curated range of signature offerings and rituals such as its signature Afternoon Tea ritual that promises to redefine Pune’s social scene.

“We are very excited to launch the second Ritz-Carlton in India. The Ritz-Carlton, Pune underlines Marriott International’s commitment to India market and serving its growing affluent tribe. The hotel promises to offer a truly enriching experience with distinct experiences and the legendary service to create indelible memories”, said Neeraj Govil, senior VP – South Asia at Marriott International.

The hotel will have crafted culinary offerings with five signature dining options – A three-kitchen dining experience featuring Pan-Asian, Regional Indian and European cuisine, a modern Japanese restaurant, a signature Afternoon tea lounge, poolside bar and grills and a rooftop lounge and Indian dining offering overlooking the verdant golf course.

The Ritz-Carlton, Pune will offer exquisitely appointed venues for weddings, social events and meetings in the city. Seamless in – room check in, complimentary high speed internet, The Ritz-Carlton spa, 24-hour fitness and movement studio, along with concierge service will also be available. The interiors at The Ritz-Carlton, Pune pay homage to the architecture, history and culture of India through patterned motifs and iconic art prints that offer a thoughtful path towards discovering the storied past of the destination.