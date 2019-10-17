India’s second Ritz-Carlton branded hotel opens in Pune

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company has opened The Ritz-Carlton, Pune, the second hotel in India from the iconic luxury hotel brand. Situated in the heart of Pune’s captivating downtown and across from the prestigious Poona Club Golf Course, the hotel is ideally located for travelers seeking to take in the sights and unique experiences of this dynamic metropolis. With a rich storied history, Pune is commonly referred to as the Oxford of the East and is considered the epicenter of academia in the country. It’s carefully designed gardens, grand architecture and renowned museums, in addition to a diverse culinary scene and emerging start-up community, have increasingly made it a destination for regional and international travelers alike.

Speaking about the launch, Neeraj Govil, sr VP – South Asia, Marriott International, said, “We are extremely pleased to debut The Ritz-Carlton Pune in this city. This will be our second ‘Ritz-Carlton’ branded opening in the country after Bengaluru. The ‘Ritz-Carlton’ experience of service and hospitality is truly exceptional, and we are excited to bring this to Pune. This hotel promises to epitomise luxury for affluent travellers and international tourists seeking enriching experiences, and this opening reflects our continued commitment to provide a true ‘luxury’ offering to guests with discerning and evolved tastes.

Also commenting on this launch was Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty, who said, “The Ritz-Carlton, will be the most iconic hotel offering in Pune. It makes us very proud to bring this legendary brand in this city. With the launch of this hotel, we have globally positioned Pune. As one of India’s premium real-estate developer, The Ritz-Carlton is synonymous with quality and perfection. All the brands we have associated with provide guests an exemplary level of service and product delivery.”

Set to elevate luxury in Pune, the hotel’s design reflects a seamless union of classical grandeur and timeless sophistication, offering both traditional and modern points of view. Small details such as design motifs inspired by Indian silhouettes and classic chandeliers gracefully evoke a sense of place. Celebrating the history and spirit of the city, guests will be invited every evening to raise a toast to the golden hour at Aasma, the hotel’s rooftop lounge, where they can learn the meaning behind the venue’s name as they enjoy skyline views. Locally relevant experiences such as a sourcing trip for sustainable ingredients or a joint golf tour with a Pro at the adjoining Golf course are also available for guests who are interested in exploring the neighbourhood.

The hotel features 198 elegantly appointed guestrooms, including 35 plush suites, designed to be refined and relaxing sanctuaries that are also the largest in the city. The Ritz-Carlton, Pune offers an exceptional Presidential Suite that is spread across 3,154 sq. ft and includes two bedrooms, a walk-in closet, a spacious living room and dining area, private bar and in-suite treatment room. Guests staying on the Club Level floors will enjoy access to a signature Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, an urban sanctuary on the 18th floor that features picturesque views of the golf course, private check-in, a dedicated Club Concierge, and a variety of culinary presentations throughout the day.

Celebrating the region’s distinct culinary scene, The Ritz-Carlton, Pune captures the essence of the destination with five signature dining experiences. Gourmet world cuisine at Three Kitchens and Bar welcomes guests by offering three residential-style kitchens. The modern Japanese restaurant Ukiyo features a long sushi counter and robata grill complemented by an expansive selection of sake while The Ritz-Carlton Tea Lounge brings the time-honored custom of afternoon tea to the city. Vida Bar & Grill is a craft cocktail destination and Aasma, a rooftop lounge serving Indian cuisine, captivates with 180-degree views of the golf course and inventive adaptations from the royal kitchens of India.

“We are delighted to bring the legendary service of The Ritz-Carlton to Pune, a city that blends the splendor of the past with the pulse of the present, and the promise of the future. Through locally inspired design, culinary offerings and programming, The Ritz-Carlton, Pune will create an experience that is authentic to the city, facilitating a deeper connection between our guests and the destination,” said Lisa Holladay, global brand leader, The Ritz-Carlton.

The 25,000 sq. ft. wellness floor includes a Fitness Studio and Yoga Deck, allowing guests to maintain their wellness routines even while traveling. The Ritz-Carlton Spa with its 8 treatment rooms and Express Pods combines bespoke services, custom facials and unique treatments steeped in Ayurveda traditions and chakra energy inviting guests to indulge in relaxation while they immerse themselves in discovery of the local culture.

Ranjit Batra, president-hospitality, Panchshil Realty, said, “The Ritz-Carlton as a brand is positioned as one of the strongest hospitality brands globally. The product and service is at a scale that has never been experienced in this city. We are extremely confident of the phenomenal success The Ritz-Carlton, Pune will achieve. This is a labor of love, everything that you touch and feel is handpicked to deliver the legendary Ritz-Carlton experience.”

The hotel also boasts 35,000 sq ft of elegantly designed banquet facilities are suited to gatherings of all kinds, from business meetings to social affairs. With access to a beautiful outdoor foyer and deck area, the ballrooms are perfect for intimate gatherings and romantic weddings alike.