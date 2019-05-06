India’s second Four Seasons Hotel opens in Bengaluru

The second Four Seasons-branded hotel in India has opened in the Silicon Valley of the country, Bengaluru. Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru located within the new landmark destination Embassy ONE is a 230-room property along with 105 Four Seasons Private Residences and commercial and luxury retail space.

Speaking about the launch Fredrik Blomqvist, GM of the hotel who oversees a hand-picked team of nearly 250 deeply dedicated employees said, “We are delighted to welcome our first guests, and particularly excited to showcase the modern city of Bengaluru to our visitors. It’s such an exciting time in southern India, and we are proud to be at the forefront of the city’s business and social lives.”

Developed by India’s leading developer Embassy Group, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy ONE brims with modern sophistication featuring interiors by Yabu Pushelberg, complemented by a curated collection of paintings, prints, and sculptures by more than 25 contemporary Indian artists throughout the hotel. Rooms and suites offer views of the greenery, some featuring the Palace Grounds. At the Hotel’s dining venues, Four Seasons chefs and mixologists take centre-stage in interactive style bringing energy and vitality to the dining experience.

Embassy ONE is also home to 105 Four Seasons Private Residences, the first of its kind in India.

“It is very fulfilling to see Four Seasons open its doors to the city of Bangalore. What started off as a vision of excellence in service and hospitality is now a reality. The many synergies in our culture, service offerings, and vision between Four Seasons and the Embassy Group have brought us together to create this iconic asset. We are positive that the extraordinary experiences that Four Seasons offers will continue to build loyalty among customers, making it their first choice of luxury hospitality in Bangalore,” said Jitu Virwani, chairman and MD, Embassy Group.

Rainer Stampfer, president hotel operations – Asia Pacific, Four Seasons, remarked, “It’s truly a milestone as we open our second hotel in India. Together with our property in Mumbai, Four Seasons reflects the vibrancy and poise of modern India through design, experiences and personalised service to meet the needs of both travellers and local residents.”