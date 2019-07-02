India’s leading theme park offers Monsoon Special Buffet

Soothing, playful and rejuvenating monsoon spells are the perfect respite from the scorching summer heat to calm the mind, body, and soul. And a bevy of activities ranging from road trips with loved ones to family outing to the lush-green laden hills of Lonavala, from gorging on street foods to getting soaked under a waterfall, always beckons you.

Imagica – India’s leading themed destination is all set to make your monsoon sojourn truly unforgettable right from its convenient, door-to-door, pick and drop facility – ‘Ghar Se Ghar Tak’ package. Furthermore, Imagica promises ‘Double the Fun’, calling all the rollercoasters cum water slides enthusiasts to pay for the theme park and enjoy water park for free. Coming to the culinary delight, the theme park offers piping hot snacks, cold beverages, and a specially curated Monsoon Special Buffet. One can opt for a relaxing staycation at Novotel Imagica.

Enjoy the rain spells with thrilling outdoor rides or step into the world of 15 entrancing, thematic indoor shows such as Deep Space, Mr India, Alibaba Aur Chaalis Chor or House of Stars. For all the Aquaphile’s, the park offers a wave pool and upbeat music at Pop Jets, and Rain Dance arena.

Located near Lonavala and nestled amidst the scenic beauty and blissful greenery of Sahyadri hills, the destination bundles all the thrill and frill, under one roof.

The limited period offer – Imagica Special Monsoon Buffet – is available at Imagica Theme and Water Park, Off Mumbai – Pune Expressway, Khopoli.