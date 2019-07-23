Indian outbound market is prime motivation for Karma Group’s resorts expansion in Europe: John Spence

Karma Group, a leading luxury travel and lifestyle brand known for its resort properties abroad, has been present in India since a long time with hotels in key vacation destinations in the country. Akshay Nayak in conversation with John Spence, chairman & founder, Karma Group, learns about the lifestyle brands offerings and performance in the Indian hospitality market

How has the hospitality market been for Karma Group since its debut here?

The hospitality market has been fantastic for us. It’s been almost 26 years since I first came to the shores of Goa and I recognised what I thought was a great opportunity. The beaches are magnificent and the land was relatively cheap to acquire and develop. The Indian middle class was emerging and we saw an opportunity for the Indians to go on holidays in the sort of resort we planned to put together. At the same time, Europeans were coming to India as an alternative to the Caribbean & Mauritius on relatively cheap charter flights. So everything was set for the sort of resorts we had our vision for. Over the years, the hospitality market has absolutely exploded with more and more destinations opening up, and more people taking holidays, in India and outside. And what we love about it is what we call ‘inbound and outbound’ market. We see local people, that is, Indians holidaying in our resorts in India, and all over the world. In fact, more and more Indians are holidaying in our European resorts, especially in Germany and Italy. And we’re seeing more foreigners wanting to come to India to experience the country and the hospitality that places just like Goa offer. It’s certainly been a huge change over the last 25 years. It’s been everything we’ve expected and ten times more so.

How has your performance been in the Indian hospitality market?

In India, we currently have four resorts in Goa and we’re about to develop a new one. We also have a resort in Jaipur, one down in Kerala and one in Dharamshala. So that’s seven, soon to be eight. We are very keen on acquiring more; we’re looking at various sites. Our goal is two resorts a year. The thing about India is that it’s blessed with many great locations that will appeal to our clients, both existing and new. So we’re currently looking at places both in the North and South of India. I’m actually very keen on getting into the North-East area, because I’ve seen some fantastic assets on sale up there.

Occupancy and ARRs is very difficult to answer, to be candid, because we are a private members’ club. So our resorts are virtually full the whole time. We don’t operate as a normal hotel, where we have to go out and sell individual rooms per night. We have members who belong to various holiday membership plans and utilise the available inventory. When we do have spare space, which is very rare, we tend to use it for marketing programmes; we invite our clients to bring their friends or their family to experience the club, because we find that’s one of the best ways to introduce new members. Our occupancy is usually well into the nineties.

What is Karma Group’s target group for business in India?

Our business drivers are our private members. We sell membership plans. As a company, we have 80,000 families who are members of our various different clubs and holiday programmes. They buy an initial membership and pay an annual fee. And for that, there’s a host of privileges; the core one is, of course, holidaying with us. We’re little bit like a frequent flyer programme, the amount of time people use depends on their membership plan and the time of the year they are holidaying. We also operate all kinds of hospitality events, make our own wine, guest appearances with our clients, etc. We also do a little hotel business with some of the empty space but primarily, we are a private members’ club that sells membership and our clients can then utilise our space.

Talking about the Indian outbound market, one of the main motivations for me to go to Europe and buy properties is to provide accommodation for the Indian market. We have properties in France, Greece, England, Ireland and there’s one more coming up in Spain. We’re seeing an enormous amount of Indians who now have the disposable income, and more importantly, the desire and time to get on a plane and travel abroad. So, all the new properties that we’re looking at are with the Indian consumer in mind. I was actually in Florence recently, and the amount of Indians there was quite pleasantly surprising. And since this trend is increasing, we are also developing in that direction.

What is the future roadmap of Karma Group in India?

I, personally, have a huge passion for the country. We’re looking at new sites and we intend to keep developing in Goa. It’s been our homeland for many years and we feel proud of the fact that we’ve done so much business there; the income and employment that have been created over the years. But overall, in India, we want to spread out to all the four corners as it appeals to both the inbound and outbound market, like I mentioned before. Our roadmap is very positive; two resorts a year and a larger presence in the major metros as well as a higher awareness of our brand, our clubs, who we are and what we do; working with third party companies to reach both these goals. So India will continue to be at the forefront of our international expansion plans. Whether we’re developing a resort in Western Australia or the Cornish Islands or Vietnam, we will always ensure that it appeals to the Indian market.