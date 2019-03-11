Indian Hotels partners with Sixt to provide premium mobility services to members

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and SIXT, one of the globally leading mobility service providers have announced a new partnership which will help IHCL to provide the Taj innerCircle’s members with immediate access to Sixt’s high-quality services and comprehensive premium fleet.

Taj InnerCircle is the hotel company’s loyalty programme.

In addition, the members will receive 100 Taj InnerCircle points for each rental with Sixt and 50 points for using the exclusive Sixt Limousine Service. The points collected can be redeemed for a variety of rewards and Sixt vouchers that are valid for Sixt services.

Sixt is a global car rental company with over 100 years in business and the largest premium car fleet in the world. It maintains an international network with more than 2,200 stations and presence in over 110 countries globally.

Speaking on the partnership, Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, IHCL, said, “We are delighted to partner with Sixt to bring its expansive global network to our members. Taj InnerCircle is an award-winning loyalty programme and it is our constant endeavour to enhance the member benefits to bring value to our esteemed guests. We look forward to building our relationship with future partnerships between SIXT and IHCL.”

Regine Sixt, senior executive VP, international marketing, Sixt SE said, “Sixt is a synonym for premium vehicles and premium services because we only want the best for our customers. This claim connects us with IHCL, that’s why we fit together so wonderfully. With this new cooperation, we offer our mutual customers a special added value on their travels as well as many attractive advantages and discounts. We are very much looking forward to working together with our new strong partner.”