Indian Hotels launches new brand “SeleQtions”

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) today announced the launch of its new hotel brand – “SeleQtions” – a collection of named and distinctive properties. SeleQtions was launched with 12 hotels across the country. The vision for the brand is to celebrate individuality, by offering unique experiences through landmark hotels that have their own legacy and charm.

Speaking about the launch, Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, IHCL said, “SeleQtions will allow IHCL to cater to a broader audience of travellers who prefer staying in hotels with a distinctive character. SeleQtions also includes hotels that have a slice of history, defining location or a differentiated theme. We believe the brand has immense potential to grow.”

The 12 hotels in the first phase include properties present in seven key lodging markets of India: President, Mumbai; Ambassador, New Delhi; The Connaught, New Delhi; Blue Diamond, Pune; Cidade de Goa; Tajview, Agra and Devi Ratn, Jaipur. The other hotels are Pratap Mahal Ajmer; Savoy, Ooty; Gateway Coonoor; Gateway Chikmagalur and Gateway Varkala.

For those hotels which are independent – IHCL offers its robust infrastructure including global reservation systems, the award-winning Taj InnerCircle loyalty program and sales and marketing support.