Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

People on the move

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

The Authentic dining experience

Latest Updates

Indian Hotels inks Vivanta branded property in Gorakhpur

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) today announced the signing of a new Vivanta branded hotel in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. This hotel is owned by AD Estate Developers under a management contract by Vivanta.

Commenting on the signing of this agreement, Puneet Chhatwal, MD &CEO, IHCL said, “Gorakhpur’s hospitality market is in its nascent stage, enabling IHCL to have an early mover’s advantage to capture the growing lodging demand in the city. We are pleased to partner with AD Estate Developers in bringing the Vivanta brand to Gorakhpur.”

Vivanta Gorakhpur will be part of a mixed-use development project. The hotel will comprise 110 guest rooms and other features including multi-cuisine restaurants, recreation facilities and modern meeting spaces. It is slated to open in 2022.

Shobhit Agarwal, Partner, AD Estate Developers said, “We are proud to partner with IHCL, a company renowned as the pioneers of the Indian hospitality industry.”

Gorakhpur is a city situated along the banks of the Rapti River in the north-eastern part of Uttar Pradesh. It is conveniently located near the Nepal border and is a famous religious centre. It is home to many historic Buddhist sites.

Vivanta Gorakhpur will be the 13th IHCL branded hotel in Uttar Pradesh, strengthening the company’s presence in the state.

Related posts

OYO signs MoUs with banks for financial support to partner hotels

EF&H Staff-Delhi

The Fern Hotels & Resorts opens third property in Goa

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Restaurants in Maharashtra can now stay open 24×7

Mohit Rathod

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More