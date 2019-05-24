Indian Hotels inks Vivanta branded property in Gorakhpur

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) today announced the signing of a new Vivanta branded hotel in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. This hotel is owned by AD Estate Developers under a management contract by Vivanta.

Commenting on the signing of this agreement, Puneet Chhatwal, MD &CEO, IHCL said, “Gorakhpur’s hospitality market is in its nascent stage, enabling IHCL to have an early mover’s advantage to capture the growing lodging demand in the city. We are pleased to partner with AD Estate Developers in bringing the Vivanta brand to Gorakhpur.”

Vivanta Gorakhpur will be part of a mixed-use development project. The hotel will comprise 110 guest rooms and other features including multi-cuisine restaurants, recreation facilities and modern meeting spaces. It is slated to open in 2022.

Shobhit Agarwal, Partner, AD Estate Developers said, “We are proud to partner with IHCL, a company renowned as the pioneers of the Indian hospitality industry.”

Gorakhpur is a city situated along the banks of the Rapti River in the north-eastern part of Uttar Pradesh. It is conveniently located near the Nepal border and is a famous religious centre. It is home to many historic Buddhist sites.

Vivanta Gorakhpur will be the 13th IHCL branded hotel in Uttar Pradesh, strengthening the company’s presence in the state.