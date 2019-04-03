India will see its first Radisson Red property in Mohali by end of Q4 this year: Zubin Saxena, MD & VP – operations, South Asia

Zubin Saxena, MD & VP – operations, Radisson Hotel Group (RHG), while speaking about the hotel company’s plans to introduce a new brand in India, said that India will see its first ‘Radisson Red’ branded hotel in Mohali which is set to open in Q4 of this fiscal.

Radisson Red is a brand catering to the millennial-minded visitors who desire ageless hospitality through art, music, and fashion, and the majority of Indian audience being millennial, it is the right time to be introduced in the country, informed Katerina Giannouka, president, Asia Pacific, RHG.

Another Radisson Red branded property will be located in Noida which will be a 350-key project and will likely open in 2023, Saxena informed.

When queried about their last year’s set target to have 100 operational hotels in India by end of 2018, Saxena and Giannouka jointly stated that they currently are having 94 properties operational in India and are well on track to surpass the set target by 2022 with about 49 hotels in the pipeline that amounts to approximately 5000 keys pan India.

Furthermore, to help visitors to virtually explore about RHG’s hotels in the world over, the company has introduced an all-inclusive new website radissonhotels.com which lists all its hotels spread in globally, which will take over the prevalent separate websites for each hotel. “On the website, the customer can also make specific bookings in the categories of the rooms, which will be introduced as a first in the market, under the hotel company’s unified technology solution – Emma (Every Moment Matters). This will be unveiled in India with the launch of Radisson Red Mohali,” said Giannouka.

Highlighting the importance of F&B for RHG’s business in India, Saxena said, “I would call ourselves as 94 hotels, 200 F&B outlets and half a million sq ft of banqueting space because, in India, F&B generates half of the consolidated revenue for RHG’s business in the country. And, having mentioned that, Weddings is an important segment which is a major driver of F&B and hence we are striving to leverage the culinary experience to our customers even more.”

Adding to this, Giannouka said, they are aware of the growing trend of destination weddings within India and hence the company will be focusing on setting up more of resort properties in key destinations within the country too.