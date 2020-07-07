India launch of Preferred Hotels’ Loving Local: The Open Road Series

Read Article

Preferred Hotels & Resorts has launched Loving Local its a global travel series in India. Designed to facilitate highly localised, luxury hotel experiences across 21 compelling regional markets including India, this limited-time global campaign – is valid for bookings made by July 31, 2020 for stays of two nights or more through December 31, 2020. The series (reported by Express Food & Hospitality earlier https://www.foodhospitality.in/latest-updates/preferred-hotels-resorts-launches-loving-local-the-open-road-series/422580/) is aimed at enticing eager travellers to staycation within their hometown or venture further into their surrounding region for the opportunity to enjoy authentic, memorable hospitality along with value-rich amenities.

Speaking about the India launch, Seema Roy, area managing director – South Asia, Middle East & Africa for Preferred Hotels & Resorts, said, “India has one of the most varied mix of cultures, communities and landscapes in the world, and we welcome perceptive travellers to explore this regional diversity at our member hotels with the Loving Local campaign. Immersive experiences and authentic journeys have always been at the core of the stellar hospitality offered by our independent hotels across segments. As a renewed hope for travel emerges around the world, Preferred Hotels & Resorts celebrates the spirit of resilience and independence through this travel series.”

In India 16 member hotels will offer the series. They include:

The Imperial New Delhi – New Delhi, India

The Leela Palace Udaipur – Udaipur, India

The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences

The Leela Palace Bengaluru

The Leela Palace Chennai

The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi

Turyaa Chennai

Clarks Exotica Convention Resort & Spa, Bengaluru

Express Inn Nashik

The Sonnet Kolkata

Welcomhotel Amritsar

Welcomhotel Bengaluru

Welcomhotel Chennai

Welcomhotel Dwarka, New Delhi

Fortune Inn Grazia, Noida

Fortune Select Trinity, Bengaluru