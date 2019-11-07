India is potential market for Western Australian Truffles: Mark McGowan 

At the recently concluded event in Trident Mumbai, Hon Mark McGowan, premier, Western Australia and minister for public sector management; state development; jobs and trade; federal-state relations, and Australia’s opening batsman Adam Gilchrist, in the presence of Harsha Bhogle, Indian commentator spoke about the many escapades and places to visit in Western Australia ideal for the Indian audience. With over eight wine regions, Western Australia offers trails of food and wine and ideal settings for lunch or dinner with a view of the Swan River. There are about 12 hotels in the pipeline to be opened in the region by 2022, said McGowan.

With India being a potential market for Australian produce, McGowan informed, “India has been an important market for Western Australian produce and it has been growing significantly. It has been getting more successful and affluent and we are working with important marketplaces like India. Western Australia has a very affordable and high-quality agriculture so whether it is grains or oats, vegetables and fruits like Avocado, they are grown in abundance across Western Australia. Our agri products being of high quality, it is something that the Indian market would love. Also, we have direct flights between India and Western Australia, so one can transport some of the products, directly.”

When queried about the produce that Western Australia sees India as a potential market for, McGowan replied, “We are one of the best quality Truffle growers, which is really rare and you only find them in select places across the world. They are grown in Manjimup in the southern part of the state and are also available for exports.”

“Also, it is not just one way, but Indian products too can come to Western Australia seamlessly and we believe in the potential of Indian farm equipment. We have open doors so if people want to export to Western Australia, they can,” McGowan added.