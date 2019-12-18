India is one of the largest potential export markets for Jiangxiaobai Pure: Zoe Fu

VBev, a dynamic company engaged in the import, marketing, sales and distribution of international wines, spirits and beers recently introduced first and only premium Baijiu – Jiangxiaobai Pure in the India market. In coversation with Akshay Nayak, Sumedh Singh Mandla, CEO – VBev India and Zoe Fu, director of International Business, Jiangxiaobai, spoke about the future roadmap of the premium white spirit in India market

How do you see India as a market for Baijiu?

ZF: India has the potential to become one of the largest export markets for our Baijiu Jiangxiaobai. The demography, purchasing power of the youth and demand for aspirational brands is going to drive the sales for Jiangxiaobai in India. Even though Baijiu is one of the largest spirits categories in the world it is new for the Indian market. So, more than challenge we see this as a responsibility and opportunity to first build this category of spirit- Baijiu in India.

SSM: We believe this new segment offers a great promise as the imported white spirits category is showing strong growth and also the cocktail culture is evolving. We did spend over a year to finalise the modern packaging as well as the “Light & Smooth” taste profile to introduce Baijiu in India.

Being a major market for whiskies and slowly a wine consuming one, how are you at Jiangxiaobai and VBev looking to tap India for Baijiu? How will you educate the masses here about it?

ZF: As mentioned before we see this as our responsibility to educate consumers and trade about this new category of spirit. We have appointed Rojita Tiwari- a highly qualified and renowned alcobev expert- as the brand ambassador and brand manager who is going to be in charge of education, training, tastings, events, communication and activation for Jiangxiaobai in India. We also have Leonard Menezes as the business head for the India market. We intend to work together with VBev, our partner in India to establish Jiangxiaobai in the country as the most versatile and preferred white spirit in the times to come. The main education will happen through consumer engagement programmes, tastings, parties, events, etc.

SSM: Its unique flavour profile makes it a great base for mixed drinks. It can be consumed straight, with mixers like tonic water or juices and in the form of cocktails. We have curated a range of cocktails that we have showcased to the Bartending Fraternity as well as consumers in India.

What are the tasting notes like? How are you planning to bring the experiential element to the drinks made with the premium baijiu?

ZF: Jiangxiaobai is a smooth, light and pure white spirit with notes of green apple, sweet sorghum with a hint of pungency and finishes with umami flavours. We will have curated cocktails specially catering to the variations in the white spirits categories. We also intend to create various experiential sensory tastings and education programmes to make consumers aware of this premium youthful white spirit.

SSM: The profile is versatile.

• Nose: Light floral aromas, delicate note of fresh grass and green apple, clean and elegant

• Taste: Clean and smooth, lingering subtle almond-flavor on the tongue

The spirit could be ideally paired with authentic Chinese Cuisine in premium restaurants and cocktails at the high energy bars.

Which markets in India are you looking primarily at? Why?

ZF: The first three main markets that we have launched Jiangxiaobai are Bengaluru, New Delhi and Mumbai. In the next phase, we intend to launch in Goa, Pune and Chennai. We are targeting the tier I and II cities where there is a consumer, trade awareness and demand for versatile white spirits where we are going to position Jiangxiaobai.

SSM: We are launching the brand in key premium White Spirits consumption markets like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Goa and Chennai. We will take it to other key cities over the coming months.

How does the hospitality industry in India add value to it?

SSM: We have introduced the category with a special focus on high energy bars and fine dining Chinese restaurants. We will invest our time and resources to build up distribution and acceptance in the HORECA segment. We have already started our drive to familiarise and educate our hospitality partners about the category and also the range of cocktails that we have curated for the Indian market. We have also engaged well-renowned brand champions in key markets for conducting ongoing education and activations. All these initiatives will help us to develop a strong brand connect with the hospitality industry.

Future road map for Jiangxiaobai in India?

ZF: At present we are only focusing on Jiangxiaobai Pure for India.

SSM: We have carefully picked our first variant. We understand our responsibility as the introducer of a new category to the market. Based on the market response and upcoming growth opportunities, we will decide on the further extension in our range.