In 2021, we are considering to enter the Bengaluru market with Accor Showcase: Kerrie Hannaford

Following the successful conclusion of the fourth edition of Accor Showcase in India, Kerrie Hannaford, VP, Commercial, Accor India and South Asia in conversation with Akshay Nayak, voices that they would be considering to tap Bengaluru market next year

What new updates did the fourth edition of Accor Showcase both in Delhi and Mumbai exhibit?

Accor Showcase 2020 was a very successful and fruitful event for us. In 2020, our focus was on portraying the luxury brands and services. As Raffles Udaipur is scheduled to open this year, we wanted to showcase our strengths in the luxury segment. Also, this year we educated the attendees about the offerings of our new loyalty programme ALL-Accor Live Limitless. We also had a lounge setup promoting the ALL Meeting Planner where guests targeting the MICE players who attended the event.

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus’ impact on the global travel industry, which international hotels participated in the showcase? How are they safeguarding the travel of the Indians abroad?

In the past couple of years, international properties of Accor have noticed the influence of Indian guests. We had participation from hotels like Fairmont Monte Carlo, Fairmont Sofitel Paris, Fairmont Dubai, Fairmont Ajman, Sofitel Abu Dhabi, Sofitel Bahrain, Swissotel Al Ghurair, Movenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc, Novotel Paris East, Novotel Madrid Centre, Mercure Singapore Bugis, ibis Styles Singapore, ibis London Earls Court and many others.

Accor’s first priority is the safety and wellbeing of our guests and staff. All our hotels are closely monitoring the Novel Coronavirus outbreak and we have instructed our hotels to implement measures to minimise risk of transmission. Hotels and head offices are following official guidelines and closely monitoring the advice of medical and government authorities to limit the spread of this virus. These include isolating anyone showing any symptoms and notifying relevant medical authorities of anyone showing any signs of the disease. All hotels have been advised to implement additional hygiene procedures including cleaning and disinfection; rigorous hygiene is one of the best ways to avoid the spread of such viruses. Accor has also advised all its hotels to adopt flexible conditions in terms of cancellation or modifications for travellers to any Accor destinations globally. Hotels are recommending that all travellers to review guidance from the World Health Organisation and follow any travel advice issued by their home countries. A self-reporting form that should be signed by guests upon check-in by has also been rolled out by the hotels.

Could you please throw some light on ALL’s inclusion in the fourth iteration of Accor Showcase?

Accor is our brand, and ALL is the soul of it. ALL is not just a new name for our loyalty programme, but an entirely new way to drive the performance of our hotels. It has the potential to take our guest promise to new levels, encompassing accommodation, travel, dining, wellness, entertainment, sport and more to put our hotels at the very epicentre of our guests’ lives on a daily basis. Travel agents, MICE organisers and planners are ideal to reach our guests and showcase the power of ALL. Thus, through Accor Showcase through our participating hotels, we could deliver this message personally to our attendees.

As Raffles Udaipur is an upcoming hotel, what share of participation did the Indian luxury brands of Accor have at the showcase?

At the Showcase this year, Fairmont Jaipur was one of the highlights and a popular kiosk amongst the attendees. Also, since the Mumbai edition was at the Sofitel Mumbai BKC, guests saw the potential of the hotel through the venue and service.

What new are you planning for the next showcase?

For 2021, we are considering to enter the Bengaluru market as well along with our existing cities Delhi and Mumbai. We are looking at a greater participation from our hotels in China and South East Asia.