Impresario Handmade Restaurants launches tech-enabled platform for food ordering & in-restaurant contactless experience

While the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the hospitality industry to do a complete rethink on how it will offer the same vibe and experiences to customers – but with a renewed focus on safety, hygiene, and contactless dining and delivery – Impresario Handmade Restaurants has introduced a new tech-enabled platform for food ordering that will allow it to not only to launch its own home delivery capability using its in-house fleet, but also enable an easy and seamless contactless dining experience in its restaurants once they are open for dine-in.

Riyaaz Amlani, MD & CEO, Impresario Handmade Restaurants said, “With the launch of this platform, our goal is to forge a direct relationship with our customers when it comes to home delivery. Customers will experience the same love and attention to detail in home-delivered food as they would if they were to order at one of our restaurants; there will be no compromise on the quality or the experience. What’s more, there will be a heightened layer of protection to your meal as it will get delivered directly from our restaurants by our own fleet — no third parties will handle your food when you order directly from us. While we will continue to work with aggregators, the pandemic has forced us to get creative in saving as many jobs as possible. One of the ways we’ve been able to do that is by creating our own delivery fleet by re-aligning our operations staff. It’s been an emotional time and our staff’s support has been incredibly heart-warming. We hope our customers will continue to support their local restaurants by now ordering directly from them. The NRAI is working closely with members to drive digitisation by helping other restaurants build their own platforms as well.”

With the launch of the new food ordering platform – no additional app download required – the service provided is twofold: home delivery and in-restaurant contactless ordering. For home delivery, customers can order via a WhatsApp-enabled link that takes them directly to the ordering page through which dishes can be selected, customised, and paid for. All communication about the order details, delivery status, and feedback will happen directly on WhatsApp in a seamless way. Home delivery will be done by the restaurant’s in-house delivery fleet, ensuring higher levels of safety and hygiene.

For the in-restaurant contactless dining experience, all one needs to do is scan the unique QR code on the table from one’s mobile phone, which will take them directly to the ordering page to place the order, making the experience simple, intuitive, and seamless. No more paper or leather-bound menus in sight, reducing the number of things a consumer will need to touch in order to place their order and make the payment. While the entire ordering and payment experience has been digitised to ensure higher levels of safety and hygiene, the personal experience of exceptional service at the heart of our brands remains the same.

Divya Aggarwal, head – marketing, Impresario Handmade Restaurants, added, “With this latest development, we are moving towards more data-driven marketing. We have already initiated pilot projects for home delivery at two locations in Mumbai: Carter Road SOCIAL and Smoke House Deli – Pali Hill. The orders are encouraging and we’re using a mix of marketing channels led by digital to help build awareness and adoption. We have also introduced the contactless ordering experience at Sector 7 SOCIAL (Chandigarh) and Smoke House Deli Indiranagar (Bengaluru) as of last week and the feedback from customers has been great in terms of user interface and ease of use. We hope to continue giving our customers newer ways to keep engaging with us.”

The company has also introduced new entry rules in its outposts for customers to ensure a smooth and safe dining experience. Entry rules include mandatory temperature checks, checking one’s health status on the Aarogya Setu app, and wearing masks unless seated at your table.

With these new features and precautions in place, Impresario hopes to welcome customers back into its restaurants and normalize the home delivery and eating out culture once more.