Imperial China Restaurant at Hilton Mumbai International Airport hosts Cantonese food festival

Hilton Mumbai International Airport is popularly known for its dining experience. The fine-dining restaurant Imperial China is one such symbol of its culinary perfection headed by sous chef, Chef Thomas Lai. To add to the authentic flavoursome experience from China, Imperial China is hosting a Cantonese food festival from June 16 to 29.

“The food at Imperial China has always been authentic Chinese & Pan-Asian, which the connoisseurs of good food have appreciated. I am happy to continue the memorable dining experience that our guests enjoy and love at the restaurant. My cooking style is influenced by the knowledge passed down the generations in my Chinese family, and from the masters of Chinese and Asian kitchen who have groomed me over the years,” said Chef Lai about his journey in the culinary world.

The team at Imperial China is excited to offer a new dining experience with intimate ambiance and inclusion of completely new menu selection for their guests. Chef Lai is re-energising the dining experience at Imperial China, with his new curated menu with the authentic taste of several Chinese and Pan-Asian delicacies. “I am particular about using only fresh and quality ingredients available in the market. I have redesigned the menu with new ingredients, which valued patrons of Imperial China have desired in their feedbacks. My new menu is all about the innovative style of presentation with precise Asian flavours,” added Chef Lai.

In a short while conversation, Chef Lai told us about how Cantonese cuisine is slightly on the milder side in terms of usage of spices. He further said, “In Cantonese food, we use sesame oil, scallions, rice wine and spices such as ginger, chilli pepper, star anise and other condiments which make the food aromatic, lively and moderately spicy,” Chef Lai informed.

Chef Lai brings over 31 years of experience in mastering Chinese and Pan-Asian food to his role at Hilton Mumbai International Airport. In his diverse course of the culinary journey, he has worked with several stand-alone Chinese restaurants and establishments in India, such as – (Gurgaon) Kingdom of Dreams, (Mumbai) Rodas an Ecotel Hotel, Chopsticks, Journey’s End to name a few. Chef Lai can be identified as a friendly, guest-focused chef who loves meeting guests and gathering their feedback about the food.