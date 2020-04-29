Trending now

IIFPT, research and educational institution under MoFPI, is manufacturing and supplying nutrient-rich foods to Covid-19 patients

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology ( IIFPT), a pioneer research and educational institution under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), is supporting India’s fight against Covid-19 by manufacturing nutrient rich foods for Covid-19 patients at Thanjavur Medical College, Tamil Nadu.

Director Dr C Anandharamakrishnan said that focusing on nutrition to improve immunity in wake of Covid-19, scientists from the IIFPT have come up with novel food product formulations that have been packed with a range of indigenous foods. Breads, cookies, rusks and millet pops are being prepared on a daily basis at IIFPT’s HACCP and ISO certified Food Processing Business Incubation Center (FPBIC) and are being supplied to the Medical College and Hospital. All products are being prepared and packed carefully by IIFPT staff.

Bread loaves are being enriched with dried moringa leaves, groundnut powder and whey protein to make up to around 9.8 per cent protein and 8.1 per cent fibre, apart from natural immunity-boosters like garlic, turmeric, ginger, pepper, and other spices. Cookies have around 14.16 per cent protein and 8.71 per cent fibre, apart from the benefits of spice extracts. With around 12.85 per cent protein and 10.61 per cent fibre, the rusks were equally good in terms of organoleptic attributes. Importantly, no synthetic additives are being added to these products and they are sent to the hospital soon after manufacturing (packaging and labelling).

In addition, IIFPT also houses a FSSAI referral laboratory and the Department of Food Safety and Quality Testing is preparing hand sanitisers for the District Police Department and other officers who are involved in various duties during this period. These hand sanitisers are being formulated as per WHO protocols.

Through its main campus at Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu and liaison offices at Bathinda, Punjab and Guwahati, Assam, the IIFPT offers various services in areas of food processing, value addition, food quality and safety, and business incubation.

