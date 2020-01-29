Trending now

Latest Updates

IHM Mumbai and India Tourism Office Mumbai celebrate cultural programme on Odisha

by Akshay Nayak

The temple of hotel management in India – IHMCTAN Mumbai in association with India Tourism Office Mumbai and IHM Bhubaneswar organised a cultural programme at the IHM Mumbai Campus to promote the Ministry of Tourism’s initiative – Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Speaking at the occasion, Arun Singh, principal, IHM Mumbai, said, “With the Government of India – Ministry of Tourism’s initiative ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, it has paired the many states of the country to come together for a cultural exchange programme. Likewise, Maharashtra is paired with Odisha. As part of the initiative, over a 5-day course, 10 students and two faculty members of IHM Bhubaneswar were visiting Maharashtra. IHM Mumbai welcomed them to the campus and also hosted a cultural programme on the second day of their visit, to showcase the dance and culinary excellence of Odisha. India Tourism Office Mumbai has also organised a tour programme over the remaining three days for the students to showcase to them the cultural heritage sites in Mumbai and vicinity. We strive to be in line with the government of India’s vision to strengthen domestic tourism with many such initiatives.”

Citing examples of the increasing popularity of Jaisalmer and Jodhpur in Rajasthan as tourism attractions for their food and hospitable culture, Singh added, “We have to realise the potential of our destinations across the country and promote them accordingly.”

