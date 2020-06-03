IHM and Les Roches academia to address Hospitality Education’s Post Covid-19 challenges in first-of-its-kind EFH Edu Webinar on June 10

Read Article

As the hospitality industry starts preparing to slowly resume operations across the country, hospitality students want a clear picture about the road ahead.

To address this, academic stalwarts will discuss various topics – right from conduction of exams to placement within the industry, in a first-of-its-kind Edu Webinar on June 10, 2020 from 3 pm to 5 pm (IST) being organised by Express Food & Hospitality in association with Indian Hotel Management (IHM) Institutes, under the aegis of Government of India and powered by Les Roches Switzerland.

The eminent speakers for the Academic Session are Arun Singh, Principal, IHM – Mumbai; Nisheeth Srivastava, Principal, IHM – Kolkata; Kamal Pant, Principal, IHM Pusa; Dr Satish Jayaram, Principal, IHM Aurangabad; Satvir Singh, director (studies), National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) and Dimitrios Diamantis, Dean of Graduate Studies, Les Roches, Switzerland.

India’s first PhD in Hospitality Revenue Management, Principal of IHM-Aurangabad, Dr Jayaram manages a tripartite partnership as Member Secretary on their Board between Maulana Azad Educational Trust, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) and University of Huddersfield, UK since 22 years.

Arun Singh, who has worked as a lecturer at IHM Jaipur for eight years, then joined as principal at Food Craft Institute/State Institute of Hotel Management Jodhpur for nine years and then moved to IHM Lucknow serving as principal at the institute for 9 years 6 months, post which he has been the principal at IHM Mumbai since December 2013.

Srivastava in his yesteryears has been associated with BCIHMCT; FHRAI Institute of Hospitality Management; Institute of Hotel Management, Srinangar, as principal starting 1999. He also served as Director (studies) at NCHM prior to joining IHM Kolkata.

Honing a mix bag of experience of the industry and that of an academician, Satvir Singh, started his career as a chef with Le Meridien, New Delhi. He then joined the academic space with Amity University to being the principal at Chandigarh College of Hotel Management, Mohali, followed by IHM Faridabad before joining NCHMCT.

On similar lines, Pant too started his career as a chef with ITDC and then moved in to the academic sphere. He has been principal at Nepal Tourism and Hotel Management College; IHM – Gwalior and then moved to IHM Pusa in 2017.

Dr Dimitrios Diamantis brings over 20 years of hospitality research and teaching experience. His areas of expertise include sustainability, ecotourism, destination management, and branding in tourism and hospitality. Dr Diamantis began his academic career in 1998 as associate lecturer at Bournemouth University. The following year, he joined the faculty of Les Roches Switzerland, where he would go on to supervise the launch of the institution’s first MBA programme.

The academic experts will participate in an e-panel discussion to address various questions including – Social distancing as the New Normal in Classroom education; Student apprehensions about career prospects in the post-Covid-19 hospitality landscape; Digital vs physical classrooms; Changes in examination patterns; An international degree to give students a global perspective; The potential role and value of finance-related courses within hospitality education; Acquiring new skills for better career prospects, among others. Individual questions from the students will also be addressed, during the webinar, post the discussion, in a dedicated QnA session.

The Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path Edu Webinar is Free and open to students and industry professionals who can register by visiting the link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1879406627550189326