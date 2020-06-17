IHG’s EVEN Hotels makes its debut in Asia

Read Article

IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has opened the doors to the its first EVEN Hotels property in Greater China. The unveiling of the hotel in the heart of Nanjing, China marks the first EVEN Hotel in Asia and outside of the Americas. Since the first EVEN Hotels opening in 2014, IHG’s lifestyle and wellness offering is designed to meet the large and growing demand for wellness-minded travellers and help them maintain their balance on the road.

The 172-room EVEN Hotel Nanjing Yangtze River, located near the National Green Bay Wetland Park and Youth Olympic Stadium, is equipped with wellness-savvy staff, best-in-class fitness experiences, an indoor tennis court, an indoor heated swimming pool, a bowling club, seven meeting rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, balanced food choices and relaxing spaces. The hotel also boasts an impressive water fountain with spectacular light shows during the evening. Owned by Yangtze State-owned Investment Group, and managed by IHG, the property is the brand's first location in Asia. The hotel is the result of a strong owner relationship of IHG in Greater China.

EVEN Hotel Nanjing Yangtze River marks the first to the China market, with 12 more in the development pipeline in highly sought-after locations in cities like Shanghai, Chengdu, Chongqing, Sanya and Xi’an. There will also be a new EVEN Hotels property in the district of Chongli, where most of the skiing events during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games will be held.

Additionally, IHG has a long-standing commitment to rigorous cleaning procedures at all its hotels worldwide. This is being extended with additional Covid-19 protocols and best practices, in partnership with industry leading experts Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey, as well as introducing the IHG Clean Promise.

Lin WANG, Chief Marketing Officer, Greater China, IHG said, “We are thrilled to launch our first EVEN Hotel in Greater China and are dedicated to helping wellness-minded guests find their balance while on the road. This new hotel also demonstrates the continued momentum behind our new hotel brands and our commitment to providing the EVEN Hotels brand experience wherever our target guest lives and travels.”

The EVEN Hotels brand helps travellers make healthier choices that impact every aspect of their personal wellness at an affordable price point. The brand is focused on ensuring guests Eat Well, Rest Easy, Keep Active and Accomplish More:

REST EASY : EVEN Hotels provides a signature sleep experience which includes Simmons Beautyrest Pillowtop Mattresses and colour LED mood lighting so guests can create a relaxing and calming environment to recharge and rejuvenate.

: EVEN Hotels provides a signature sleep experience which includes Simmons Beautyrest Pillowtop Mattresses and colour LED mood lighting so guests can create a relaxing and calming environment to recharge and rejuvenate. KEEP ACTIVE : EVEN Hotels offers a variety of options for guests to stay active, physically or mentally with a best in class gym Active Studio and in-room fitness zone – whether guests have 15 minutes or an hour, EVEN Hotels provides multiple, easy access fitness options.

: EVEN Hotels offers a variety of options for guests to stay active, physically or mentally with a best in class gym Active Studio and in-room fitness zone – whether guests have 15 minutes or an hour, EVEN Hotels provides multiple, easy access fitness options. EAT WELL : EVEN Hotels provides a variety of healthier to indulgent options for food and beverage to fuel up for day and options to unwind in the evening.

: EVEN Hotels provides a variety of healthier to indulgent options for food and beverage to fuel up for day and options to unwind in the evening. ACCOMPLISH MORE: EVEN Hotels provides options to enable guests to maximise their productivity with an inviting public space or in the guestroom.

Raul Ortiz, VP, Global Marketing EVEN Hotels, Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites, commented, “The first opening of an EVEN Hotels property outside the US marks a huge milestone for IHG and the EVEN Hotels brand. Our new Nanjing, China location is the 14th to market, with more than 20 in the pipeline globally. We are excited to expand our wellness-minded offering to new destinations while driving growth for the brand.”

In recent years, the wellness trend has been gaining traction in China – more than 65 per cent of Chinese consumers are conscious of health according to a 2017 McKinsey China consumer survey. With more and more travellers realigning their priorities to put wellbeing first in today’s over-scheduled culture, there has been an increasing endeavour to stick to good routines while on the road.