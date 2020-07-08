IHG’s avid hotels brand continues growth with new properties now open in US and Mexico

Read Article

200+ new avid hotel properties under development to serve resilient mainstream market

IHG’s (InterContinental Hotels Group) avid hotels brand continues to grow throughout the Americas with multiple new hotels opened recently and more than 200 properties in the development pipeline, including 40 under construction and more than 90 with plans submitted to or approved by IHG. As one of the latest brands added to IHG’s strong mainstream brand portfolio, which also includes trusted hotel brands such as Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express, avid hotels is well positioned to serve business and leisure travelers returning to the road following the impact of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Karen Gilbride, VP, avid hotels and Atwell Suites, IHG, commented, “IHG’s valued owner community has continued to develop and build avid hotels even during this challenging time, and our owners remain excited about bringing the innovative mainstream avid hotels brand to new markets and travelers. With this brand’s ‘just right’ approach to value, predictability, high standards of cleanliness and the travel basics done exceptionally well, we are ready to offer guests exactly what they expect while traveling.”

Recently opened and coming soon avid hotels properties include:

avid hotel Denver Airport Area – Just opened, this 97-room hotel is located just a few miles from the Denver International Airport, FlySafety International and Buckley Airforce Base. This property is owned by Chet Patel and Baywood Hotels.

– Just opened, this 97-room hotel is located just a few miles from the Denver International Airport, FlySafety International and Buckley Airforce Base. This property is owned by Chet Patel and Baywood Hotels. avid hotel Fresnillo – Opened on June 8 in Mexico, the first international avid hotel location, this 100-room hotel is conveniently located on the main street of the city in Fresnillo and within 10 minutes of several attractions such as the Sanctuary of Plateros, Purificacion Church and Portal Fresnillo Mall. This property is owned by Raúl Muñoz and Operadora MBA.

– Opened on June 8 in Mexico, the first international avid hotel location, this 100-room hotel is conveniently located on the main street of the city in Fresnillo and within 10 minutes of several attractions such as the Sanctuary of Plateros, Purificacion Church and Portal Fresnillo Mall. This property is owned by Raúl Muñoz and Operadora MBA. avid hotel Nashville – Lebanon – Opened on June 6, this 87-room hotel is the first avid hotel to open in Tennessee, 20 miles from Nashville International Airport, and centrally located to Cumberland University, major interstates, the Wilson County Fairgrounds and a number of restaurants. This property is owned by Kunal Shah and Daughters, LLC.

– Opened on June 6, this 87-room hotel is the first avid hotel to open in Tennessee, 20 miles from Nashville International Airport, and centrally located to Cumberland University, major interstates, the Wilson County Fairgrounds and a number of restaurants. This property is owned by Kunal Shah and Daughters, LLC. avid hotel Boston Logan Airport – Revere – Expected to open in late summer, this 104-room hotel is a short drive from Boston Logan International Airport, making it convenient for business travelers or leisure travelers needing a night’s stay before a flight. This hotel is located near local attractions such as Rumney Marsh Reservation, a wildlife reserve, and Revere Beach on the Atlantic coast. This property is owned by Ketan (Ken) Patel and Bijal Hospitality.

– Expected to open in late summer, this 104-room hotel is a short drive from Boston Logan International Airport, making it convenient for business travelers or leisure travelers needing a night’s stay before a flight. This hotel is located near local attractions such as Rumney Marsh Reservation, a wildlife reserve, and Revere Beach on the Atlantic coast. This property is owned by Ketan (Ken) Patel and Bijal Hospitality. avid hotel Fort Worth – Fossil Creek – Also expected to open in late summer, this 87-room hotel is near Texas Christian University and several Texas-branch businesses such as the US Department of Treasury, US Defense Department, the Internal Revenue Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and more. This property is owned by Kalpesh Patel and Buffalo Builder, LLC.

Chet Patel, owner of avid hotel Denver Airport Area, senior VP, Baywood Hotels, commented, “We are thrilled to have opened the first avid hotels property in Denver and are excited to participate in this new brand’s growth and success. As a member of the avid hotels’ Owner Advisory Board, we were extremely pleased to be able to play a significant role helping to shape the development of the brand with the guest and the owner in mind. We, at Baywood Hotels, believe that, with both business and leisure travel showing modest recovery as we further navigate the pandemic, avid hotels is well-positioned to satisfy the current consumer appetite for travel while also supporting travel demands in the future.”

Launched in 2017, avid hotels is one of IHG’s newest brands in the midscale, mainstream category. The brand offers the type of hospitality its guests value most – the essentials done exceptionally well and experiences that feel just right, every time. Guests at avid hotels properties can expect a superior guest stay, including a great night’s sleep, a grab-and-go, complimentary breakfast and seamless technology.