IHG to open InterContinental in Rome and the brand’s seventh voco hotel to open in Melbourne

A multi-million-euro investment is behind IHG’s plans to open InterContinental Rome in 2022, marking a welcome sign of confidence in the Italian tourism industry at this challenging time.

The luxury hotel will be set on the iconic Via Veneto, in the Ludovisi area of the city, close to the Villa Borghese. The existing property – which includes 160 rooms and suites, a restaurant, bar, spa and public areas – will be restored to create a sense of discreet, modern luxury for visitors and locals alike.

Designed in the early 1900s by architect Carlo Busiri Vici in the neo-renaissance style, the palazzo building was originally home to ambassadors staying in Rome, opening as a hotel in 1993. Guests will benefit from its proximity to the city’s wealth of art and history, thanks to a prime position less than a kilometre walk from the Galleria Borghese, the Spanish Steps and the Trevi Fountain. The hotel can be easily reached from Rome’s Ciampino or Fiumicino international airports and is less than 10 minutes from the city’s main rail station.

IHG joins a strong consortium including the US-based fund, Oaktree, Westmont Hospitality Group, strategic investment partner and operator, and UniCredit S.p.A, the project’s senior lending bank. The project is held by a newly established real estate investment fund managed by Milan-based Castello SGR, one of Italy’s premier real estate management companies.

Willemijn Geels, VP of Development, Europe, IHG, commented, “The signing of an InterContinental in Rome represents an important moment in the growth of our luxury portfolio and brand presence across Europe. In these challenging and unprecedented times, this signing shows the continued trust our Owners and partners place in IHG and our brands. We are delighted to partner with Oaktree Capital and Westmont Hospitality Group and look forward to offering InterContinental guests a rich and unforgettable experience in the Eternal City.”

Alfredo Maria De Falco, deputy head of CIB and head of CIB Italy at UniCredit, stated, “Confirmation by primary international investors of their commitment to Italy even in this difficult time is a strong signal of the country’s unimpaired attractiveness as a cultural, tourist and business destination. UniCredit is a strategic partner for the development of large real estate projects and we are happy to support this important initiative in a sector, such as the luxury hotel industry, which can be a driving force for the recovery of tourism in Italy.”

The InterContinental in Rome will join a family of 34 iconic InterContinental properties in Europe, including InterContinental London – Park Lane, InterContinental Paris – Le Grand and InterContinental Berlin, many of which are undergoing multi-million-euro refurbishment programmes.

This announcement comes weeks after the signing of the Six Senses Rome, which is set to open in late 2021. IHG currently has 44 luxury hotels in Europe, with another 17 luxury hotels in the pipeline to open in the next 3-5 years. In Italy IHG has a portfolio of 29 hotels – across brands including Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express – and further four in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, IHG’s colourful voco brand continues to make a splash in Australasia with the seventh hotel, voco South Melbourne, added to the pipeline.

Scheduled to open in early 2023 in partnership with forward-thinking Melbourne-based developers, BEKL, the new-build voco South Melbourne will be a different way to stay at the northern end of St Kilda Road, where accommodation options are currently limited to serviced apartments.

Experienced hotel architect and interior designer, Plus Architecture, will design the 171 rooms focusing on the ‘Me Time’ concept, where guests can look forward to a great night’s sleep with premium beds, innovative lighting and user-friendly technology, as well as superior showers to start the day well. Beyond guest rooms, the brand’s signature ‘voco Life’ concept will be front and centre, with vibrant and sociable restaurant and bar spaces that work for different moments of the day, so that guests always have space to relax and enjoy themselves. It will also offer four meeting spaces and a gym.

Abhijay Sandilya, IHG’s VP Development, Australia & Japan, said, “It’s quite astounding to reflect on the fact that IHG launched the voco brand just 24 months ago, and we already have two open hotels and another five in the pipeline, three of them in Victoria. Clearly it’s striking the right chord with guests and owners. The new-build voco South Melbourne will bring unique design and memorable guest experiences to this great location, and will complement our voco Melbourne Central, which is already under construction and scheduled to open later this year.”

The announcement follows the signing of a management agreement with BEKL. BEKL Managing Director Katherine Liu is looking forward to working with IHG, saying voco Hotels’ shared passion for innovative design and lifestyle made it a natural fit for their South Melbourne property.

She said, “Melbourne is one of the world’s great cities and has always had an enviable events calendar, strong tourism and an increasing appetite for outstanding accommodation. Even after a challenging period over the past few months, we know Melbourne will bounce back better than ever, and we can’t think of a better brand than voco to bring a unique personality to our South Melbourne property. We are proud to be partnering with IHG to open this exceptional hotel in 2023. We pride ourselves on creating quality, innovative, long-standing spaces that place an emphasis on the human experience, so it was important to us that our partners share that same vision and passion for what we are trying to achieve.”

Located just three km from the Melbourne CBD, voco South Melbourne will service the northern end of St Kilda Road, with upper-level rooms enjoying breathtaking, protected views across Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance and the Royal Botanic Gardens. The hotel offers easy access to the St Kilda Road commercial precinct, Lakeside Stadium, Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Centre (MSAC), Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, The Alfred Hospital, AAMI Park, Melbourne Arena, Rod Laver Arena, and Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), as well as local parks, lakes, shops, schools, entertainment precincts and the CBD.

The signing of voco South Melbourne continues the rapid growth in IHG’s upscale pipeline in Australasia, which includes seven Hotel Indigo properties, seven voco hotels, and three Crowne Plaza hotels that will open this year in Hobart, Adelaide and Sydney Darling Harbour.

IHG currently has 52 hotels operating under four brands in Australasia, including: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, voco and Holiday Inn Express, with another 38 in the pipeline.