IHG opens first avid hotels property in Mexico – avid hotel Fresnillo in Zacatecas

The avid hotels brand continues its rapid expansion accelerating international growth by announcing the opening of its first hotel in Mexico

IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, today announced the opening of avid hotel Fresnillo – the first hotel for the emerging brand to open in Mexico and Latin America and the first chain hotel to be built in this city, a key to the economic state of Zacatecas. The hotel has six floors of new construction with 100 guest rooms and is owned by Operadora MBA and operated by Operadora Uno under a license agreement with IHG.

Jorge Apaez, COO, Mexico, Latin America & The Caribbean, IHG, commented, “I am particularly proud of this partnership with Operadora MBA, a visionary group of solid businesspeople who believe in their state and in pioneering the avid hotels brand in Mexico. The brand, with its modern and fresh design, was created to satisfy the need for high quality accommodations that cater to business travellers in Zacatecas. In addition to our service standards, this hotel has instituted the new IHG Clean Promise, designed to protect our guests and colleagues.”

Raúl Muñoz, director, Operadora MBA, commented, “We are very proud of our alliance with IHG, thanks to which we opened the first chain hotel in the city of Fresnillo. It is a privilege to be able to contribute not only to the history but the economy of Fresnillo as an emerging city. With this investment, we demonstrate our great commitment and confidence in the economic and tourism development of the state. With this business vision, we managed to build this hotel in just 10 months. We are confident that with the strength of the IHG brand and our great knowledge of the local market, we will offer guests the best hotel experience in the region.”

The avid hotel Fresnillo will feature the brand’s prototypical design, and will include the following brand hallmarks:

A modern exterior hotel design that includes an open and airy retail-like entry, a canopy, and uses the stairwell as an eye-catching red architectural feature.

Vibrant, open public spaces and inviting communal areas that allow guests to relax, work, connect or eat. There is also a modern fitness center near the lobby.

Guest rooms include a best-in-class mattress; sound-reducing features for a superior night’s sleep; a dedicated workspace; open, easy-to-use storage. The guest bathroom experience re-energises guests with a fresh and bright design and high-quality amenities.

Guest rooms also offer IHG Studio, ability to cast entertainment directly from smart phones and personal devices to 55” TVs in each room. IHG Connect in each hotel also provides enhanced Wi-Fi technology.

The breakfast offering features a select number of high-quality, brand-name options alongside a complimentary premium and individually brewed, bean-to-cup coffee experience and a still and sparkling water machine.

An IHG Clean Promise that extends the company’s long-standing commitment to rigorous cleaning procedures at all its hotels worldwide with additional Covid-19 protocols and best practices, in partnership with industry leading experts Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey.

Karen Gilbride, VP, avid hotels, IHG, said, “We are excited about our first property to open in Mexico along with our continued momentum and growth of avid hotels across the Americas region. A ‘just right’ approach to affordability, predictability and the travel basics done exceptionally well allows us to offer guests exactly what they expect from their stay, particularly in a post Covid-19 world with newly established consumer expectations and travel norms.”

Investor interest in the avid hotels brand is evident based on the current, rapid growth across the country. Mexico currently has two additional projects in the building phase, one in Tijuana and the other in Guanajuato, and the brand is on track to open 10 more properties throughout the country in the next few years. In addition, there currently are more than 200 avid hotels in the development pipeline across the United States and more than 10 have opened since the brand’s initial launch two years ago.

avid hotel Fresnillo is located at Avenida Paseo del Mineral corner Felipe Angeles, a strategic zone due to its proximity to the city’s commercial and business activities and only 40 minutes from the Zacatecas capital.

avid hotels is part of IHG’s diverse family of brands located in nearly 100 countries and territories. The scale and diversity of the IHG portfolio means that its hotels can meet guests’ needs whatever the occasion – an overnight getaway, a business trip, a family celebration or a once-in-a-lifetime experience.