IHG opens Europe’s largest Holiday Inn Express in Amsterdam

Today, IHG Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of Holiday Inn Express® Amsterdam – North Riverside, the largest Holiday Inn Express in Europe. Located on the northern shore of the IJ-lake, just a short free ferry ride from Amsterdam City Centre, the hotel is a perfect choice for those travelling for tourism or business. Holiday Inn Express is known for catering to smart, savvy travellers who are on the move to their next meeting or connection.

A twenty five minute drive from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and a ten-minute drive from Amsterdam Central Station, the Holiday Inn Express Amsterdam – North Riverside has 438 rooms, all featuring the brand’s latest concepts. Designed to enhance guest experience and equip travellers with everything they need, the hotel features black out curtains, high-quality bedding, a power shower, and free high-speed Wi-Fi. The rooms are also fitted with smart design features such as a flexible workspace, flat screen TV, ergonomically designed chairs and ample USB ports and plug sockets next to the bed. The hotel is pet friendly and all guests staying at the hotel will have an Express Start® Breakfast included in the price.

Holiday Inn Express champions simple, smart travel by serving as a no-fuss basecamp where guests can work, rest, relax and recharge. The dynamic commons areas of the hotel are designed to provide guests with the space and amenities to work remotely or relax. In the hotel’s lobby guests will find community tables with integrated outlets and wireless charging devices – all part of the brand’s Next Generation design solutions. A mix of seating styles provide a welcoming and comfortable spot to wait or grab a drink in the bar with friends or colleagues.

Imre Heijboer, general manager, Holiday Inn Express Amsterdam – North Riverside, commented, “Holiday Inn Express Amsterdam – North Riverside gives both business travellers and tourists a refreshingly smart stay that delivers more where it matters most, with all the essentials available at their fingertips. The hotel’s ideal location provides guests with fast connections to central Amsterdam but allows them to enjoy a residential neighbourhood with stunning views of the city’s skyline.”

Holiday Inn Express Amsterdam – North Riverside also has two bookable meeting rooms that can be connected for group meetings and an on-site business centre that gives guests access to a printer, scanner and photocopier.