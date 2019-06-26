IHG and Sands China announce InterContinental Alliance Resorts partnership

IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the globally leading hotel companies, and Sands China announced today that The Venetian Macao and The Parisian Macao will become InterContinental Alliance Resorts partners, effective immediately through 2027. In addition, The Londoner Hotel in Macao will join the alliance when it is completed in 2020. Together with the existing two The Venetian Resort Las Vegas properties, the expansion will bring the number of InterContinental Alliance Resorts’ Sands properties to five.

InterContinental Alliance Resorts partners with world-renowned hotel operators in landmark locations to bring luxury resorts to IHG Rewards Club’s 100 mn enrolled members globally. Alliance Resorts enable guests to experience these magnificent destinations while enjoying all the rewards of being an InterContinental guest.

Guests across these five Sands luxury properties, which include approximately 13,000 hotel rooms and suites, will be able to earn IHG Rewards Club points and redeem them for stays at more than 5,600 IHG hotels worldwide. IHG Rewards Club Members will also be able to redeem Reward Nights at all five InterContinental Alliance Resorts. IHG Rewards Club is the industry’s first hotel loyalty program and strives to bring members more engaging travel experiences, more exceptional benefits and more rewards that really matter.

Jolyon Bulley, CEO, Greater China, IHG, said, “Building on the success of our partnership at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, we’re privileged to be extending the InterContinental Alliance to The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner Hotel. We are now able to offer our IHG Rewards Club members from around the world more than 5,000 luxury suites in Macao, an exciting global destination.”

Dr Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China, said, “We are delighted to be expanding our strategic alliance with our long-term partner, IHG, not only for our existing portfolio of The Venetian Macao and The Parisian Macao, but also The Londoner Hotel when it opens. This valuable partnership further reinforces our commitment to Macao, and to providing outstanding customer experiences across our properties.”

To celebrate the partnership and reward IHG Rewards Club members, IHG will launch a series of exclusive accommodation, dining and entertainment packages with The Venetian Macao and The Parisian Macao. Members can participate through the WeChat mini programme, and use points to bid on various packages.

InterContinental Alliance Resorts are aligned with the spirit of the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brand and complement IHG’s expanding luxury portfolio globally.