IHG adds three new hotels to its portfolio this July

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has added three new hotels to its global portfolio this week.

Crowne Plaza Hobart, Tasmania

Located in the heart of Hobart on Liverpool Street, the new-build Crowne Plaza Hobart welcomes guests into the new era of Crowne Plaza, offering a contemporary design-led experience, inspired dining destinations, and innovative spaces to blend work and play – while ensuring sustainability remains at its core.

The 235-room hotel offers guests a distinct sense of place with stunning harbour or Mount Wellington views from each room, including Hobart’s first Club Lounge that allows guests to cosy up with complimentary evening canapés and beverages. The typical lounge look has been reimagined to emulate a residence within the hotel, complete with an eclectic mix of custom design furniture and design integrity that speaks to the unique landscape of Hobart.

Crowne Plaza Hobart’s proximity to cultural landmarks is sure to attract those seeking Hobart’s new undercurrent of creative edge and intrigue. Guests will also be greeted by a collection of Tasmanian fine arts which have been curated throughout the hotel’s lobby by local artists, including Tasmanian Fine Art pieces from Handmark Gallery, featuring Tasmanian artists Melissa Smith, Jonathan Patridge and Luisa Romeo.

Crowne Plaza Hobart is locally owned by the Kalis Hotel Group.

ANA Holiday Inn Resort Shinano-omachi Kuroyon, Japan

ANA Holiday Inn Resort Shinano-omachi Kuroyon opened in Nagano, Omachi city, combining international know-how and spectacular natural surrounds for an all-new resort experience.

ANA Holiday Inn Resort Shinano Omachi Kuroyon, became the first international resort in Shinano-omachi area and Japan’s second Holiday Inn Resort. Surrounded by the region’s rich nature, history and culture, the resort is located in the city of Omachi, with Nagano the closest major city – and the highest prefectural capital in Japan – lending its acclaimed mountain vistas, trails and untouched nature to the unique resort experience.

Following a significant refurbishment and overhaul of the resort, ANA Holiday Inn Resort Kuroyon spans an incredible 470,000 square metres and opens with 73 guest rooms and suites, each designed to offer a distinct sense of place and enable connection among families – including the new Kids Suite, Family Room and 73 square metre Duplex.

Hotel Indigo Larnaca, Cyprus

IHG Hotels & Resorts opens the first and only branded boutique hotel in Cyprus – Hotel Indigo Larnaca. Each of the hotel’s 40 bedrooms are all uniquely designed and inspired by Cyprus’s craft heritage with balconies overlooking the picturesque city of Larnaca. Just a five-minute drive from the airport, the hotel is centrally located in one of Larnaca’s most historic areas, near the church of St. Lazarus and close to Finikoudes and Mackenzie beaches.

Within walking distance to the beach, the hotel combined two traditional Cypriot beach homes into a new hotel, marrying design elements from both old and new. The bedrooms have a modern yet contemporary feel by merging raw concrete with locally – made, brightly – coloured traditional textiles and light wooden furnishings. The en-suite bathrooms have spa-like rain showers, with brushed concrete flooring and original Cypriot tiling. All the balconies are fitted with traditional Mediterranean yellow shutters, reminiscent of old Cyprus, and mimicking the sunset amongst the surrounding mountains.

Hotel Indigo Larnaca will operate under the international agreement between IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the largest hotel groups in the world, Sunnyseeker Hospitality which is the fastest growing hotel management company and Quality Group, one of the largest companies of land development and investment on the island.

There are currently 119 Hotel Indigo properties open globally including the recently opened Hotel Indigo Verona – Grand Hotel Des Arts, with another 104 in the pipeline to open in the next 3-5 years,