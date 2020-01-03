IHCL’s Taj to manage Fateh Prakash Palace in Udaipur

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) started the new year with an addition to its magnificent collection of authentic palaces – Fateh Prakash Palace. Renamed Taj Fateh Prakash Palace, this aesthetic edifice is located within the historic City Palace on the shores of Lake Pichhola in Udaipur; offering panoramic views of the lake, while being surrounded by the Aravalli Hills, Jagmandir Island and the legendary Taj Lake Palace.

Speaking about the launch, Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, IHCL said, “As custodians of Indian hospitality, it is our privilege and honour to be entrusted with the responsibility of managing Taj Fateh Prakash Udaipur. This addition is an important milestone in our growing portfolio of iconic and luxurious hotels. We remain most grateful to Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar for having reposed his trust in us.”

The House of Mewar is one of the oldest dynasties in the world, tracing its origins to 1300 years ago. Fateh Prakash was built during the reign of Maharana Fateh Singh Mewar in the 19th century as an exclusive venue for royal functions. Meticulously preserved, the Taj Fateh Prakash Palace is akin to a living museum with 65 heritage rooms and suites, award-winning Sunset Terrace restaurant, Surya Darshan bar and boasts one of India’s most flamboyant Durbar Hall.

Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar, chairman and MD, The Lake Palace Hotels & Motels Private Limited said, “My family has shared a close and fruitful association with IHCL since 1971 – when we commenced our valued relationship with Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur. In 2020, we strengthen our bond through Taj Fateh Prakash Udaipur, which is a significant palace by virtue of having been witness to many a royal function over time.”

The piece de resistance of the palace remains Durbar Hall – a dramatic heritage banquet venue with a show stopping 1000 kilogram central crystal chandelier. Taj Fateh Prakash also features smaller meeting venues, affording guests a rare opportunity to celebrate events ranging from destination weddings to corporate conferences; while faithfully recreating an unforgettable backdrop of regal splendour of a bygone era.

Guests may also choose from specially curated royal experiences. From being received in a chauffeured vintage car at the airport to unique dining choices – notwithstanding the natural advantage of being located in Udaipur – a premier tourist destination known for its history, culture, scenic lake side, Rajput era palaces and other structures.

With this addition, IHCL emerges as the largest hospitality operator in Udaipur with four hotels. Also on offer to guests is the exclusive option of hosting glamorous soirees at Jagmandir Island in Lake Pichhola – Jagmandir has attracted royalty, global celebrities and film stars over several decades.