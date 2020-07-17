IHCL’s Qmin commences offline services in Bengaluru

Read Article

Qmin, IHCL’s gourmet food delivery service, is now operational in Bengaluru. Qmin is a repertoire of culinary experiences that commenced with delivering dishes from the group’s celebrated restaurants in the comfort of guests’ homes, in the first phase. Guests can order from 12 iconic and celebrated restaurants in Bengaluru like Blue Ginger, Masala Klub and Mynt from Taj West End, Memories of China and The Trinity Square from Taj MG Road, Tamarind and Soi and Sake from Taj Bangalore, Paranda and Palette from Taj Yeshwanthpur, Karavalli from Vivanta Residency, Terracotta and Latitude from Vivanta Whitefield.

Talking about Qmin’s Bengaluru launch, Somnath Mukherjee, area director – Karnataka and GM, Taj West End, Bengaluru, said, “We are excited to introduce Qmin in Bengaluru and enhance our food and beverage offerings for our guests. Adding to the food scape of the city Qmin caters to the increasing demand for gourmet food delivery service in the city. Guests can look forward to indulging in the signature dishes from our celebrated restaurants which will be delivered to their homes with an enhanced focus on safety and hygiene.”

Qmin will expand its scope and bring [email protected] to other cities in the near future. The gourmet Qmin Shop presenting epicurean specialties and authentic artisanal brands will open in August. Qmin will be integrated with our loyalty program in September, where guests can earn and burn points using Qmin services.

Qmin will give guests a differentiated delivery experience with an enhanced focus on maintaining stringent protocols of safety and hygiene. This includes contact-less delivery and the mandatory use of protective gear for delivery executives in extremely sanitized vehicles. The packaging will be eco-friendly utilizing bio-degradable materials, and with customized insulation boxes to preserve the food whilst being delivered.

Guests can call the dedicated toll-free number 1800 266 7646 to place their orders and they will soon be able to order on the Qmin app which launches later this month. Qmin brings you Qurated dishes made with the highest Quality of ingredients, offering a variety of your favourite Quisines; delivered at your doorstep in the comfort and convenience of your home.