IHCL’s Jiva hosts live streaming of 3-day yoga series on Instagram

Jiva, the wellness brand from IHCL has curated a one-of-a-kind yoga series for its guests and followers this International Yoga Day. Celebrating Indian wellness traditions, professional yoga practitioners will showcase holistic healing techniques through a three-part virtual wellness series taking place from June 19 to 21. These experts will take guests through the principles of Ashtanga Yoga – the Eight Limbs of Yoga. Focusing on physical, mental and spiritual well-being, the virtual sessions will be live-streamed from some of the most stunning Taj hotels across the country.

As per IHCL, the ambience of the beach at Taj Fisherman’s Cove makes an ideal location to demonstrate the first few principles of Ashtanga Yoga, focussing on physical well-being. This will be streamed on June 19, 2020. Dr. Rajneesh, Ayurveda Physician and trained Yoga expert, will give guests an introduction to Ashtanga Yoga, followed by a discourse on Yama and Niyama and a demonstration of the Pawan Mukta series.

The next part of the series will take place on June 20 at Taj Falaknuma Palace. As part of the session, national gold medallist in Yoga, Sandeep, will focus on mental well-being, introducing and demonstrating Pranayama, while hosting a discourse on Pratyahara.

The live sessions will conclude on June 21 in Rishikesh, the ‘Yoga Capital of the World’, at the Taj Rishikesh Resort & Spa. The last session on spiritual well-being will be hosted by Yoga instructor, Kapil Kumar, who will briefly introduce Dharana and Dhyana, before moving on to meditating on the banks of the Ganga. The three-part series will end with a Ganga Aarti.