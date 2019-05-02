IHCL witnesses EBITDA margins growing by 229 bps in FY2018-19

IHCL reported its consolidated and standalone financials for Q4 FY2018-19 ending March 31, 2019 for which the board of directors has recommended an equity dividend of 50 per cent amounting to Rs. 0.50 per share hence marking an increase over the previous dividend pay-outs of 40 per cent and 35 per cent in 2017/18 and 2016/17 respectively. In the quarterly fillings report, the company mentioned that its PAT (Profit After Taxes) rose by 184 per cent at Rs 287 cr. marking to be the highest in the past decade. Also its EBITDA surged by 25 per cent in the fiscal at Rs 913 cr.

Commenting on the fiscal performance, Giridhar Sanjeevi, EVP & CFO, IHCL, stated, “Our customer-centric approach combined with an eye on profitability resulted in the EBITDA margins growing by 229 bps for the year. We continued to enhance our value proposition through the renewed brands, customer experiences, and offerings, whilst deleveraging our balance sheet.”

Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, IHCL said, “IHCL is on track in the execution of its strategy, Aspiration 2022. Our reimagined brandscape gave us the opportunity to sign 22 hotels with an inventory of over 3200 rooms across brands in India and key international markets like London, Makkah, Kathmandu, and Dubai. We opened five hotels in this fiscal and are well poised to open one hotel per month in light of a healthy pipeline and confirmed the momentum of signing new contracts.”

Strong fundamentals helped drive higher returns through strategic initiatives for margin expansion and asset management. The company is committed to achieving its long term goals as outlined in Aspiration 2022, whilst delivering world-class experiences to its guests.

Some of the key highlights of the company in the year included reopening of the iconic Taj Connemara, Chennai dating back to 1854 after undergoing a two year-extensive renovation and redesign. The company also announced the launch of its new hotel brand – SeleQtions – a collection of named and distinctive brands and furthermore repositioned its budget brand Ginger which will now operate in the lean luxe segment.