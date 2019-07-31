IHCL to open Taj branded hotel in Dehradun, fifth hotel in Uttarakhand

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) yesterday announced the signing of a Taj branded hotel in Dehradun. This will be the fifth IHCL branded hotel in the state of Uttarakhand.

Commenting on the signing of this agreement, Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, IHCL said, “This signing is in line with Aspiration 2022 and its strategy of being present in all state capitals. Dehradun has huge potential with its tourism and commercial growth. With the addition of this hotel we will be opening a new Himalayan circuit that includes Rishikesh, Theog and Corbett. We are happy to partner with Himalayan Retreat India LLP for this hotel.”

Spread over 5.4 acres, the hotel boasts of a unique setting with the river Tons that flows through the site and overlooks hills with lush green foliage. The 88-key hotel will have an all-day-diner, a specialty restaurant, a bar, a spa, and banqueting and conferencing spaces. The hotel is slated to open in April 2021.

Rakesh Inder Singh Chugh, managing partner, Himalayan Retreat India LLP said, “We are delighted to partner with IHCL and bring the company’s iconic brand Taj to Dehradun, Uttarakhand’s gateway city.”

