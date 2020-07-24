IHCL to launch Qmin mobile application on July 25, 2020

Read Article

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has announced the launch of its mobile application for Qmin – a repertoire of culinary experiences – in Mumbai on July 25, 2020. Available on both, Google Play Store for Android users and App Store for iOS users, it will roll out in nine other cities including Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai in the coming weeks. The Qmin app brings signature dishes from the company’s iconic restaurants at guests’ fingertips, offering them an opportunity to enjoy [email protected]

Designed and developed by IHCL in collaboration with Tata Digital, the Qmin app gives guests a differentiated delivery experience through a seamless interface that allows them to personalise their order, curate menus, and track deliveries real-time. The user-friendly interface enables guests to choose their favourite cuisine from celebrated restaurants in Mumbai, based on their location. It offers guests flexibility with features such as the multi-restaurant order, which allows you to order from multiple restaurants in the same hotel simultaneously, and a scheduling assistant that allows you to schedule orders for the same day, as per your requirements.

Every delivery comes with a Qmin Assurance with the commitment to ensure the highest levels of safety and hygiene. Qmin has a dedicated delivery fleet, who are provided with mandatory protective gear and extremely sanitized transportation, whilst conducting contactless deliveries.

Qmin brings you Qurated dishes made with the highest Quality of ingredients, offering a variety of your favourite Quisines; delivered at your doorstep in the comfort and convenience of your home.