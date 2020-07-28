Trending now

IHCL signs Vivanta hotel in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) today announced the signing of a Vivanta hotel in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. This hotel is a management contract with MD Projects Private Limited, a part of the Ladhani Group.

Commenting on the signing, Suma Venkatesh, executive VP – Real Estate & Development, IHCL, said, “We are very confident about Lucknow. Notable for its unique culture and heritage, it is also now a growing commercial centre. Due to its strategic location, the hotel will cater to both business as well as leisure travellers. We are delighted to partner with MD Projects.”

Vivanta Lucknow, a 200-room hotel, is ideally located at a short distance from the international airport and in close proximity to the nodal connector of Kanpur, Agra and Delhi. The contemporary hotel will also have a multi-cuisine restaurant, a bar, recreational facilities including a pool and spa, meeting rooms and a banquet hall for social and business gatherings. It is a Greenfield project slated to open in 2024.

Vivek Ladhani, MD, MD Projects, said, “We are delighted to partner with IHCL to bring the Vivanta brand to Lucknow. We look forward to bringing Vivanta’s dynamic and vibrant experience to our guests.”

Lucknow is the capital city of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. A multicultural city, it is also famous as an artistic hub. It continues to be an important centre of governance, education, commerce, tourism, music and poetry.

Lucknow, along with Agra and Varanasi, is in the Uttar Pradesh Heritage Arc, a chain of survey triangulations created by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to boost tourism in the state.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have four hotels in Lucknow.

