IHCL signs Vivanta branded hotel in Gangtok, Sikkim

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), recently signed a 50-room Vivanta branded hotel in Gangtok, Sikkim. This hotel is a management contract with Skipping Stones.

Commenting on the signing, Suma Venkatesh, executive VP – Real Estate & Development, IHCL said, “Sikkim is very famous for its ecotourism – trekking, mountaineering, river rafting and other nature oriented offerings. The signing of IHCL’s second hotel in Gangtok demonstrates our commitment to the region, taking our tally to 11 hotels across our brandscape.”

The hotel is located at Pakyong, Gangtok’s neighbouring town and is a short drive from the new Pakyong Airport. Spread over 3.5 acres, it is situated amidst thick forests on a hill top with stunning valley views. The hotel has a distinctive design that showcases the region’s natural beauty. The spacious rooms are built around a large open air courtyard. The swimming pool is set amidst lush greenery. The other features include a multi-cuisine restaurant, recreation facilities and modern meeting spaces. It is a Brownfield project slated to open in mid-2020.

Commenting on the partnership, Sradha Sharma, director, Skipping Stones, said, “We are delighted to partner with IHCL. We will be introducing the Vivanta brand to Sikkim with this hotel.”

Gangtok is the capital of Sikkim, a state in North East India. The city is a gateway for all tourism in the region. Sikkim is famous for fascinating views of the Himalayas including Mount Kanchenjunga, numerous streams, meadows, lakes, hot springs and high altitude passes. It also boasts of around 5000 varieties of flowers and rare wild life.

IHCL has eleven hotels in the North East region, West Bengal and Bhutan including five under development. The company is aiming at a Vivanta in every state capital with the brandscape expected to touch 25 hotels by 2022.

