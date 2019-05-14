IHCL signs new Taj branded hotel in Agra

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has recently signed a Taj branded hotel in Agra. This hotel is owned by Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd. under a management contract by Taj.

The hotel is strategically located within walking distance from the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World and one of the three UNESCO World Heritage sites in Agra. The hotel comprises 239 spacious rooms as well as an all-day diner, an Indian specialty restaurant and a rooftop lounge overlooking the Taj Mahal. The hotel also has the largest banqueting space in the city.

Speaking at the event, Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, IHCL said, “This signing further strengthens our leadership in the leisure portfolio, as aligned to Aspiration 2022. Agra is one of the key cities in the famed Golden Triangle circuit. With this established hotel migrating to the Taj brand, the company will offer multiple choice of hotels in all the three cities of Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur. We are delighted to continue our growth in the fee-based business model.”

Gulab Ladhani, chairman & MD, Sincere Developers, said, “We are proud to partner with The Indian Hotels Company Limited for its iconic Taj brand. Tourists to the city will now be able to get a taste of the legendary Taj hospitality.”

With this addition, IHCL will have two hotels, one under the Taj and one under the SeleQtions brand in the city of Agra.