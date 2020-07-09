IHCL re-opens hotels in Mumbai; launches Urban Getaways offer

Read Article

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) hotels across Mumbai – Taj Mahal Tower, Taj Lands’ End; Taj Santacruz and President – IHCL SeleQtions – today, announced new Urban Getaways offer to encourage travellers to take a short break as the company’s hotels reopen in the city. Guests can now choose from myriad experiences that will allow them to enjoy a mini-vacation within the safety and comfort of the maximum city.

With hotels located within drivable distances from one’s home, staycations – low on holiday planning time, cost and carbon footprint – are ideal for travellers of all generations.

To ensure a seamless and memorable getaway, the Urban Getaways offer provides guests with a multitude of benefits including daily hotel credits, discounts on certain services and room upgrades among others.

IHCL said that every hotel has implemented additional stringent hygiene and safety protocols across all customer touchpoints, from pre-arrival to check-out whilst delivering its trademark Tajness through a renewed and restrengthened commitment.