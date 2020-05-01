IHCL provides over 1 million meals to healthcare providers and migrant workers

Read Article

JRD Tata once said, “No success or achievement in material terms is worthwhile unless it serves the needs or interests of the country and its people and is achieved by fair and honest means.” In line with this ethos and Tata Group values, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) today announced it had crossed the milestone of over 1 million meals distributed to healthcare providers and migrant workers affected by the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Agra. Begun on March 23, 2020, the initiative has been spearheaded by the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust (TPSWT), with a majority of nutritious meals being prepared by TajSATS, an IHCL company and India’s market leader in airline catering.

Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, IHCL said, “IHCL is honoured and humbled to be of service to the nation in its fight against ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This milestone of 1 million meals distributed over the last 36 days of lockdown is a testament of the community’s trust in us. We are grateful to have been given this opportunity to assist the medical fraternity, who make sacrifices every day to keep our country and citizens safe and help migrant workers who are facing one of the biggest humanitarian crises ever.”

With over 30,000 people affected by COVID-19 in the country so far, the medical community has quickly come to the fore as front line warriors in the fight against the virus. Through its programme, IHCL has partnered with BMC in Mumbai to offer over 3,30,000 meals to the medical fraternity at seven key hospitals/COVID-19 centres. In Bangalore, the company has provided over 9,500 meals to staff at Victoria Hospital and Epidemic Diseases Hospital in partnership with the Taj West End. While in New Delhi, IHCL has served over 85,000 meals to eight hospitals. Since March 31, 2020, in partnership with Tata Son’s – TPSWT has also provided over 5,75,000 meals to migrant workers in Mumbai.

The company plans to continue offering the meals throughout the lockdown period until May 3, 2020.