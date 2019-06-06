Trending now

IHCL pledges to reduce water intensity by five per cent within two years

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has recently announced an initiative to reduce overall water intensity by five per cent within the next two years across all its hotels. EarthCheck, the world’s leading scientific benchmarking and certification group will conduct a monthly audit to monitor IHCL’s sustainability practices and progress.

The company has also launched a Water Smart contest wherein all hotels will participate to initiate a water intensity reduction project for three months and the model of the winning hotel / hotels will be scaled across all hotels as a best practice.

Dr PV Murthy, executive vice president and global head – human resources, IHCL said, “Our sustainability goals have evolved with the changing world that we live in. At IHCL, it is our constant endeavour to grow responsibly and contribute to preserving the environment in a meaningful way. This year’s goal is in line with our commitment to working towards optimising water and energy consumption.”

