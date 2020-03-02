IHCl partners with Paper Moon to opens restaurants at marquee hotels

Read Article

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) today signed an agreement with Ristorante Paper Moon S.R.L, to launch the globally acclaimed Italian cuisine restaurant, Paper Moon, at its marquee hotels across key locations.

“In our endeavor to bring the latest international trends and experiences for our guests, we are privileged to join hands with Ristorante Paper Moon S.R.L for an exclusive partnership. IHCL will be opening five Paper Moon restaurants over the next few years. I am delighted that after Milan, Istanbul, Manila, Doha and Hong Kong, the first Paper Moon in India will open at Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa,” said Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, IHCL.

A family run restaurant, Pio Galligani and his wife Enrica Del Rosso opened the first Paper Moon in the heart of Milan’s fashion district in 1977. Paper Moon provides a wide selection of Italian cuisine in a vibrant contemporary atmosphere that allows guests to enjoy mouthwatering meals with family, friends and colleagues. The seasonally changing menus are specially crafted with the finest quality ingredients and the freshest produce to suit all palates.

Paper Moon Goa’s design is warm, clean and simple. The comfortable furniture and mood lighting is interspersed with natural greenery inspired by the local Goa vibe. The restaurant will offer authentic Paper Moon flavours, combined with a wide selection of the finest wines.

Commenting on this partnership, Claudio Bertoni and Stefania Galligani, owners, Ristorante Paper Moon S.R.L said, “We are incredibly proud to partner with IHCL, an iconic hospitality company, on a project that will take our family brand to amazing destinations. Paper Moon created an authentic culinary experience, which guests from all over the world understand and love. We look forward to offering new experiences to guests.”

It is befitting that Paper Moon will debut at Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, India’s first luxury beach resort that opened its doors in 1974.