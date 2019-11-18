IHCL opens Taj Tirupati

The Indian Hotels Company’s iconic brand, Taj, recently opened a new hotel in Tirupati. The city is home to the renowned shrine of Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, one of the most visited religious sites on earth. Located in close proximity to the Tirumala hills, Taj Tirupati offers unparalleled views of the hills.

Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, IHCL, said, “IHCL has been a pioneer in the religious tourism segment in the country and is delighted to announce the opening of Taj in Tirupati; one of the largest pilgrimage destinations attracting millions of devotees annually. This opening reaffirms our commitment to offer travellers a flavor India’s rich cultural heritage in world-class settings.”

Inspired by the Dravidian style of architecture, Taj Tirupati has a distinctive design evident in its solid lines, open spaces and characteristic curves. The 106 spacious rooms and suites carry the inspiration further in silk wallpaper and local motifs in the floor carpets. Bringing the experience of the city within, traditional brass bells at the reception pay tribute to the local culture.

“Tirupati with its century-old temples has enthralled visitors for years. Taj Tirupati, with its location at the foothills of divinity, offers the perfect place to stay and explore the city from. From sweeping vistas of the Tirumala hills to unique authentic flavours offered at our restaurants, guests can indulge in Taj’s legendary hospitality at Taj Tirupati,” stated V K Prasad, GM, Taj Tirupati.

Guests can take delight in the extensive menu at the all-day diner – Varuna that offers local Andhra flavours along with global cuisines. Gourmands who love regional classics have much to celebrate with Chennai’s award-winning regional cuisine restaurant – Southern Spice’s new outpost at Taj Tirupati. Other culinary options include Upper Deck, the hotel’s grill station and Neera – a contemporary bar. Taj Tirupati augurs well for both business and leisure, and offers meeting rooms and banqueting venues flanked by manicured greens. For more immersive experiences, guests can relax by the rooftop pool and soak in the breath-taking views of the hills.